Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate

World+Biz

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:20 pm

Related News

Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:20 pm
Quad Summit leader Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Quad Summit leader Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured at Kantei Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Australia's new prime minister honoured Queen Elizabeth in Canberra on Saturday amid celebrations for her 70 years on the throne and renewed debate about Australia becoming a republic.

Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labor party ended almost a decade of conservative government in a 21 May general election, renamed the capital's Aspen Island as Queen Elizabeth II Island, describing it as a "fitting salute" to the monarch.

"Today we celebrate her long life and 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth, including no less then 16 visits to our shores," Albanese said at a ceremony in Canberra.

Earlier this week, Albanese joined more than 50 Commonwealth leaders in praising the queen amid her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but added that Australia's relationship with the monarchy had matured, fuelling debate about becoming a republic. 

Discussion about whether Australia should become a republic was re-ignited on Tuesday when Albanese named the country's first "assistant minister for the republic" in his ministry.

Debate over whether the nation should become a republic has continued for decades in Australia, which was colonised by the British in 1788 and remains a key Commonwealth member. The queen is Australia's head of state.

A 1999 national referendum on the issue went in favour of maintaining the status quo, 55% to 45%.

Albanese has previously indicated his support for republicanism, but his government is expected to wait until a second term to advocate for a formal break from the monarchy.

Top News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese / Queen Elizabeth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

4h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

5h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

4h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

7h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

7h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%