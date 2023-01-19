Actor Alec Baldwin charged over deadly shooting on Rust film set

19 January, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 11:25 pm

Actor Alec Baldwin charged over deadly shooting on Rust film set

Alec Baldwin. Photo: Collected
Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal film set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal of the western film "Rust", reports The Guardian.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armourer who looks after the weapons, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting in New Mexico in 2021.

The Santa Fe district attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, announced the charges on Thursday in a statement and on social media, without public appearances by prosecutors.

Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges following a year-long investigation by police, Carmack-Altwies added.

On 21 October 2021, Halyna Hutchins died immediately after being shot during the set-up shooting of a scene at a farm on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he believed the gun was not loaded with live rounds, and was what in the film world is called "cold," meaning it carried blanks and could not hurt anyone. New Mexico's medical examiner has ruled the shooting an accident, according to Reuters.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set. His attorney, Luke Nikas, has warned against assumptions that Baldwin will be charged.

Taking control of the investigation, Carmack-Altwies was granted an emergency $300,000 request for the state to pay for a special prosecutor, special investigator and other experts and personnel.

Baldwin, known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, has described the killing of Hutchins as a "tragic accident".

