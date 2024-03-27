'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi
An area in Pakistan's port city of Karachi is known as 'Mini Bangladesh'. It is here that Bengali speakers of the country find some touch of their own culture.
An area in Pakistan's port city of Karachi is known as 'Mini Bangladesh'. It is here that Bengali speakers of the country find some touch of their own culture.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.