World Yoga Day: Us and the universe

Yoga and meditation have become familiar throughout the world, perhaps over the past decade. Almost everyone has heard of yoga exercises; many are also discussing them and thinking of adopting yoga practices in their own life. Over the centuries, yoga has spread throughout the world through various transformations. Yoga is not only considered a physical exercise, as some believe; this piece is for them.

Humans or any living beings establish connections or relationships with others, somebody, or something in the universe. We can establish a connection through our own actions. Just as humans connect with other humans, they can also establish a connection with animals, creatures, and nature. Yogis realised that everything in the universe is interconnected thousands of years ago. Everything is connected to everything in the universe.

We, living beings, communicate using waves, like talking on the phone; in the same way, through countless waves, everyone in the universe is connected in a network. Scientists have long known that humans can establish a connection with trees and other creatures. It happens through waves.

Our mind is a wave. It is one of the many functions of our mind that nurture our bodies through waves. Another function of the mind is to discover and recognize oneself, creating a mixture and balance of the mind with the body. That is why yoga is called a psychosomatic exercise. In this practice, when one becomes adept, the mind and body can recognize and understand each other. They can reach a state of self-realisation, leading us to the gateway of ultimate attainment, profound peace, without them even realising it.

By integrating yoga into our lives, we can unlock our immense potential and establish a deep connection with the universe. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Some wise people find a connection with themselves without exercising. But for people like us, the commoners, that establishment requires a series of exercises. Let us briefly mention the health aspects of yoga exercises. The physical exercises we learned in our schools and colleges are also part of yoga. They are also asanas (yoga postures).

By looking at the asanas, we can understand that these exercises are not just physical exercises, like going to the gym for bodybuilding. The development of muscles is an external manifestation of our body. Yoga exercises strengthen and invigorate the muscles of the inner parts of our body. By observing the geometry of the asanas, we can understand them. However, those who practise them can understand it even better. It is easier to understand it by practising yoga exercises.

During many asanas, various parts of the body need to be bent. At that time, and for those few moments, blood circulation from one side of the body to the other side stops. After a moment, when the bend is released, the blood quickly flows, and if there is any obstruction in its path, the flow clears it. This is one example. Many other health examples can be found in experts.

Another vital aspect of yoga is pranayama, or breathing exercises. A human breathes about 25,000 times in 24 hours. We never consciously watch ourselves breathing. This breathing process continues unconsciously, and automatically. If we pay attention, we can understand that we don't take a full breath even once out of those 25,000 breaths.

As a result, the final balloon of our lungs does not receive enough oxygen, and the oxygen level in our blood remains inadequate. Practising conscious breathing can help alleviate various physical problems. It helps maintain a balance of hormones by providing sufficient oxygen to the blood.

By practising pranayama, yogis reach the level of meditation. In fact, the entire process of yoga exercise is meditation. When yoga exercise becomes a habit, we unconsciously reach the level of meditation. The meaning of meditation is to concentrate the mind. We all have practised various forms of meditation. Some are conscious, some are spontaneous, and some are unconscious. Deep contemplation, focusing the mind on reading a book, listening to someone, writing something, or staring at an object - all of these are forms of meditation.

Throughout history, the great sages and enlightened persons who understood the essence of human life, the meaning of existence, and the mysteries of creation, delved deep into meditation. They explored themselves and understood the purpose of life and the meaning of creation through profound meditation. They were all yogis. They reached such profound levels of contemplation that they established a connection with the world consciousness. They understood many aspects of the universe long before modern science discovered them.

Another aspect of meditation is understanding one's own body through conscious attention. Yogis can see every particle and atom of their body through the eyes of the mind, and it is precisely at that moment they can reach the level of mental realisation.

The human body is considered as the universe in the science of yoga. All the particles that spread in the universe are present in the human body. As stated in the yoga sutras, the universe is also driven by its own mind, and our mind is a part of that mind. By connecting the mind of the universe with our own, we can reach the ultimate level of self-realisation.

Whether we can reach this stage depends on our conscious decision. If someone has that goal, exercise is just the beginning - a way to establish discipline. Through exercise, a person unconsciously reaches a certain level of meditation where the connection of yoga is possible.

Yoga is not just a physical exercise or a series of postures; it is a holistic practice that encompasses the body, mind, and spirit. It is a profound journey of self-discovery and realisation. By integrating yoga into our lives, we can unlock our immense potential and establish a deep connection with the universe.

Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

Ekram Kabir is a storyteller and a communications professional. He is just an email away: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

