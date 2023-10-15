Where are Bangladesh’s biotechnologists?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of biotech graduates were involved in Covid-19 testing through RT-PCR technologies. File Photo: TBS

The story begins on one fine July morning in 2007. I was starting my journey as an undergraduate student of genetic engineering and biotechnology at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet.

From the very first day, the scope and potential of biotechnology in our country were drilled into us by our honourable teachers. 16 years have passed, and I am now an assistant professor, but the story remains the same with very few exceptions.

The journey of biotechnology academia started in 1995 on the premises of Khulna University and spread across the country from the University of Dhaka to Noakhali Science and Technology University. Today, 19 public universities and four private universities produce almost a thousand graduates every year, making this department one of the most populated among the biological science faculties in the country.

As biotechnology is the cutting-edge modern branch of biological sciences, top students of every institution choose this discipline. But after that, they experience nothing but disappointment and discrimination.

It is noteworthy to mention that a few graduates are employed in the pharmaceuticals and food industries and competing under the huge pressure of the relevant departments. But, when it comes to research institutes, the number is either extremely negligible or null.

If I name national-level research organisations like Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) and other research entities, almost all of the institutions have a biotechnology research unit/division. The irony is that no biotechnology graduates are eligible to work there.

In the National Agricultural Research System (NARS), there is no inclusion of biotechnology graduates, though all of the research centres are establishing recombinant DNA technology facilities and launching biotech-oriented research projects.

Scientists who come from non-biotech backgrounds need to be trained with very sophisticated tools and techniques of genetic engineering while biotech graduates are already blessed with that knowledge. If we include biotech graduates in the biotechnology research entities, we needn't spend money and time on the personnel.

A recent circular of 32 scientific officer positions, on which biotech graduates are not eligible to apply, is a very recent example in this regard.

In the medical sector, during the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of biotech graduates were involved in Covid-19 testing through RT-PCR technologies. Unfortunately, in different circulars for molecular biology and biotechnology intrusions, graduates are not welcome at all.

In the private sector, especially in pharmaceutical companies and food processing industries, biotech graduates are not welcomed yet even though the industries are developing research and development (R&D) facilities based on biotech products.

Among many biotech-based ventures, only a few of them mention biotech graduates in their job circulars. Quality control as well as plant-based job descriptions can easily be performed by biotech graduates but they are not even considered for interviews.

A biotech graduate does not need any quota or provision to secure their position, they deserve to be called by the employer.

A good number of students have enrolled in the biotechnology departments to serve people and involve themselves in research, but they are not being utilised. It is high time to rethink whether we should drain our brains or revisit policy decisions for the inclusion of biotech graduates in government, autonomous and private sectors, as time passes.

Md Mehadi Sohag is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Jagannath University. He is also the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Association of Biotechnology Graduates (BABG). Email: [email protected].

