First Biotechnology Olympiad in Bangladesh held at JU

A day long Biotechnology Olympiad was organised at Jahangirnagar University on Friday with the theme "Jibon Dharay Notun Beg, Somriddhir Biotech" (New Velocity in Lifestyle, Biotech for Prosperity).

Biotech Club of the Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering in collaboration with the National Institute of Biotechnology and Farming Future-Bangladesh Organized the day-long Olympiad for the first time in Bangladesh.

There were a total of six categories of tests from 8th grade to university level, question and answer session, career chat, popular talk and prize giving ceremony.

Pro- Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Professor Sheikh Md. Manjurul Haque was present at the time. Also, Dean of the Faculty of Biology of Jahangirnagar University Prof. Dr. Md. Nuhu Alam and President of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Department Prof. Dr. Umme Salma Zohra, Vice Chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University Mehedi Hasan Khan, Chairman of Biotechnology Department of Chittagong University Nazneen Nahar, Sabina Yasmin of Dhaka University, Prof. Matiur Rahman of Rajshahi University, CIVASU Dean Ashutosh Das, Shaheen Mahmood, teacher of MBSTU, Shahab Uddin, teacher of BSMRSTU and other renowned faculties and students of biotechnology and genetic engineering departments of various universities in Bangladesh were present.