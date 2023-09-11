'Innovative biotechnology vital for farmers in adapting to climate change'

The Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture and the US Department of Agriculture cohosted the “Dialogue on the Nexus of Climate Smart Agriculture and Innovative Biotechnology” on Monday (11 September). Photo: Courtesy

Experts, at a dialogue held in Dhaka, underscored the critical role of innovative biotechnology in assisting farmers in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change, ultimately bolstering food security for Bangladeshis.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture and the US Department of Agriculture cohosted the "Dialogue on the Nexus of Climate Smart Agriculture and Innovative Biotechnology" on Monday.

The dialogue unfolded over three technical sessions that brought together scientists, academics, regulators, and policymakers.

Nathan Flook, the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy, joined Wahida Akter, secretary of the Agriculture Ministry of Bangladesh, at the forefront of this dialogue.

The experts delved into the latest policies and research surrounding biotechnology, with a particular focus on its potential to address climate change-related challenges.

The growing threats of salinity intrusion, drought, and new pests have made food production increasingly challenging for Bangladeshi farmers, they said.

Flook underscored the safety and effectiveness of agricultural biotechnology as a tool to bolster agricultural resilience while enhancing global food security. He also noted the Biden Administration's commitment to safeguarding and promoting biotechnology innovation.

He also emphasised the use of scientific risk-based procedures to expedite farmers' access to new tools.

The dialogue was an opportunity to discuss how gene editing can help farmers produce more food with fewer resources and identify what other technologies help Bangladesh reach its climate change goals.

Flook pointed out that Bangladesh stands among the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change.

The Chargé d'Affaires emphasised how biotechnology can accelerate the introduction of new plant varieties capable of thriving in evolving environmental conditions.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the US Embassy to continue supporting Bangladesh in adopting these transformative technologies.