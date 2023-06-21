BADC holds seminar on biotechnology

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) held a seminar titled 'Biotechnology Project Applicability in Seed Potato and High Value Horticultural Crop Seed/Seedling Development and Enhancement: Second Year Achievements and Future Plans' at its headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday (20 June).

Abdullah Sajjad, chairman of BADC, was present as the chief guest in this seminar organised under the initiative of Agricultural Seed Development and Enhancement through Biotechnology Project, reads a press release.

Dr Md Ismail Hossain, retired professor of Plant Pathology department of Bangladesh Agricultural University, was present as the main discussant in the seminar.

In his speech, the BADC chairman said, "Agricultural production should be increased through biotechnology. In this regard, BADC's biotechnology project will play an effective role.

"Under the guidance of the government, BADC is producing salinity and drought tolerant crop seeds and supplying them at the farmer level."