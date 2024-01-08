What Bangladesh can do to protect the rights of migrant workers in destination countries

The absence of official interfaces compounds the challenges Bangladeshi workers face in destination countries. In the photo, two Bangladeshi workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium, built for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Photo: REUTERS

Remittances are a significant foreign currency source for Bangladesh. According to the World Bank, remittance inflows to Bangladesh reached $26.8 billion in 2022, the country's second-largest source of foreign currency earnings after the ready-made garment industry. According to the latest report from the Bangladesh Bank, remittances contributed 5.64% to Bangladesh's GDP in October-December 2022.

Over the past year, the consistent trend in remittance inflow indicates Bangladesh's ongoing receipt of funds from its overseas workforce. For instance, the country received an average monthly remittance of $1,853 million in the initial six months of 2023, experiencing a slight decline to $1,762 million per month over the subsequent five months.

However, what is the situation for migrant workers in their destination countries? Are they receiving their due rights, necessities, services, benefits, and entitlements from their employers? If not, do they have recourse to address these issues through relevant authorities in those nations? Do Bangladesh embassies and the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment take action to ensure migrant workers receive their entitlements and support while living and working abroad?

Ayesha (not her real name) previously worked as a migrant labourer in Saudi Arabia, but her experiences forced her to return to Bangladesh.

"I faced severe abuse from my employer and came back with nothing. I didn't receive adequate food, medical care when I fell ill, or even regular wages. When my family sought help from the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia, they were turned away. Despite having skills and language proficiency, I was deceived and left unsupported by various entities," she shared.

Similar challenges were encountered by a significant number of migrant workers across various destination countries. These individuals lacked essential healthcare, food, housing, and safety services. Further investigations revealed that Bangladeshi migrant workers faced issues due to skill and experience gaps. Additionally, there was a lack of organisations to provide assistance in times of adversity in these foreign nations.

A BRAC study revealed that migrant workers who followed formal procedures and possessed specific qualifications led better lives than their counterparts.

Take Sujon, for instance, who traveled to Singapore to work in a factory where his employer provided comprehensive support. He underwent proper language training and pre-departure preparation, possessed relevant skills, and, most importantly, followed formal procedures, resulting in receiving all necessary facilities from his employer.

Similarly, Shafiq (pseudonym) encountered improved conditions in Saudi Arabia due to his adherence to formal channels, adequate language proficiency, and skills training. However, despite using legal pathways, many migrants faced hardships in their destination countries.

The root issue stems from Bangladesh's pre-departure migration process. There is no structured framework to guide potential migrant workers.

Initially, individuals lack formal communication channels to initiate this process. This void between government and non-government agencies allows intermediaries to take advantage of and exploit these potential migrants.

Even if some reach their destination countries through formal channels, preconceived notions about Bangladeshi workers lead employers to discriminate regarding providing essential services like adequate food, healthcare, shelter, and security.

However, those with stronger educational backgrounds, language proficiency, and thorough pre-departure skill training tend to lead better lives and face less discrimination and exploitation, albeit with exceptions.

Essentially, all signs point to a disjointed pre-departure migration process. Moreover, the absence of Bangladeshi services in destination countries compounds the challenges Bangladeshi workers face in need of assistance, often resulting in their return home.

The nexus between migrant workers and remittance earnings underscores the vital link between the two. Given the direct correlation between remittances and Bangladesh's foreign income, heightened focus is essential to guaranteeing the safety and provisions for migrant workers in their respective destination countries.

This issue should be recognised as a significant agenda item for the political party potentially winning the upcoming election.

Establishing an official interface is crucial to providing accessible information on the migration process. An example could be a designated phone number like 1234, enabling interested individuals to text for initial details.

The first message would prompt the sender to provide basic information, such as a name and address in Bengali. Subsequently, a return message would inquire about the sender's district and upazila. Following these exchanges, a third message would furnish the phone or cell numbers of nearby recruiting agencies or government offices where they could seek further assistance.

This interface, dubbed "M-Info," akin to the "N-Health" platform, can be a one-stop service offering essential information on dos and don'ts for potential migrant workers. Those interested can then visit nearby government-designated offices or recruiting agencies to gather more details about potential work opportunities. This initial phase will provide primary guidance, and individuals confirming their intention to migrate will proceed through subsequent procedures, including an introduction to migration costs.

Additionally, the government can utilise TV commercials (TVCs) to promote the "M-Info" phone number and showcase relevant activities to facilitate the dissemination of information effectively.

Moreover, the government needs to enforce stringent measures to ensure comprehensive pre-departure training conducted by seasoned trainers. There should be provisions for capacity training if required, enabling these trainers to effectively educate participants.

Instead of the current three-day program, a mandatory three-month skill-based training module should be implemented. This curriculum ought to encompass language proficiency, etiquette, cultural norms, and general customs prevalent in destination countries.

Additionally, it is crucial to bolster the current infrastructure of Bangladeshi embassies or consulates to offer timely legal support to migrant workers abroad. The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment requires enhanced human resources and increased capacity to provide robust assistance to distressed migrant workers in destination countries, collaborating closely with Bangladeshi embassies or consulate offices.

Finally, agreements with receiving countries and employment agencies should be pursued, outlining and ensuring the provision of fundamental rights and entitlements to Bangladeshi workers.

Tunaggina Sumaia Khan and Abu Said Md. Juel Miah are development researchers currently employed with BRAC Advocacy for Social Change.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.