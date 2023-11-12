Expats can now call govt helpline 333 from abroad using Imo

Migration

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 02:17 pm

Expats can now call govt helpline 333 from abroad using Imo

Expatriates can now call the Bangladeshi government helpline 333 from abroad using Imo. 

The popular instant messaging app has made a customised channel that will connect the expats to national helpline 333 with dozens of government services with ease, reads a press release. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated ten Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects, including the 'Smart 333' program, on Sheikh Russel Day, observed on 17 October 2023. 

Using this helpline, citizens can avail a number of government services, including social issue resolution, specialist doctor consultations, government land services, reporting service-related complaints, cybersecurity assistance and legal support for women and children. 

This helpline also played a crucial role during the pandemic, empowering thousands of citizens with proper information and support. 

"To take this service to new heights and empower more Bangladeshi citizens, imo introduced a channel on 25 October, through which anyone from across the world can access this helpline (333)," the Imo press release says. 

The app users can also easily find it in the search bar.

"While marching towards the Digital Bangladesh dream, the government introduced 333 National Helpdesk back in 2018, enabling access to different government services with ease. Now that imo has brought in a channel to access this helpline, I am hopeful that citizens will be able to avail services more conveniently," Didar-E-Kibria, national consultant - ICT, a2i program, said.

"Most importantly, it will help millions of expatriate Bangladeshis living abroad to connect to our helpdesk without incurring any call fees," he added.

Bangladeshi citizens and expatriates can avail of different government services, through the Imo channel free of cost from anywhere in the world.

