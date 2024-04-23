S Asian countries not united to address exploitations faced by migrants in destination countries: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:28 pm

S Asian countries not united to address exploitations faced by migrants in destination countries: Experts

"Over the years, the number of migrants have increased from South Asia, including Bangladesh, but the wages and labour rights have not been addressed in a win-win situation for both employers and workers" -Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of RMMRU

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 03:28 pm
Bangladeshi migrants gather for special passport renewal services organized by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Nea Manolada area of Greece. Photo: Arafatul Islam/Infomigrants
Bangladeshi migrants gather for special passport renewal services organized by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Nea Manolada area of Greece. Photo: Arafatul Islam/Infomigrants

The migrant workers from South Asian countries are facing almost the same form of exploitations and abuses in destinations like the Middle East, however, those origin countries are not united to address the challenges of their workers, migration experts from the region said in a seminar on Tuesday.

"The migrant origin countries of South Asia are not united, that is why destination countries are not changing protection related laws," Tasneem Siddiqui, founding chair of RMMRU, said, at the seminar titled "labour migrants from South Asia: issues and concern" organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium. 

Mentioning that migration deals are typically signed bilaterally, she said, "We, the origin counties, considered each other as competitors. But we don't see the migration issue from broader pictures."

"Over the years, the number of migrants have increased from South Asia, including Bangladesh, but the wages and labour rights have not been addressed in a win-win situation for both employers and workers. Even, there is a mismatch between the migration flow and inward remittance," she added.

Shariful Hasan, Head of Brac Migration Program, said, "South Asian countries should move together for the same minimum wage and protection mechanism for migrant workers in Middle Eastern destinations."

The speakers suggested some regulatory mechanism for sending workers abroad to ensure better placements such as mandatory skills, minimum wages, age limits, and employers pay model for migration.

Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh was the Chief Guest.

