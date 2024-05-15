Mild heat wave sweeping over parts of country

Mild heat wave is sweeping over four divisions and several districts across the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today (15 May).

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Fani, Cox`s Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali. It may continue and spread", it said.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Maximum temperature today was recorded 38.4°C at Sayedpur and minimum 24.4°C at Tetulia today.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 16 millimeters (mm) at Bogura.

The sun sets today at 6:34pm and rises tomorrow at 05:16am in the capital.