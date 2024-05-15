Met office issues heatwave alert for next 48 hours

Met office issues heatwave alert for next 48 hours

The prevailing heatwave over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions may continue during the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today

File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (15 May) issued fresh heatwave alert message for five divisions for the next 48 hours.

The prevailing heatwave over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions may continue during the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, the message reads.

