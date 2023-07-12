Resilience: The key to growing ones character

It felt like my body betrayed me. The ground rushed to meet me, and I crashed down with a thud. In that agonising moment, a searing pain surged through me, consuming me entirely. It was as if hundreds of unforgiving needles had charged towards me, piercing through flesh and bone.

I was immediately immobilised and rendered motionless as I went from feeling lighter than a feather floating freely through the air on my feet to being unable to take a step constrained by the shackles of pain.

The once-friendly turf had revealed its harsher side, leaving scrapes against my skin and leaving me with what felt like a fire burning on my legs. I wanted to continue, but couldn't bring myself to take a step. At that moment, the turf had become a place where pain and resilience intertwined.

We often find ourselves facing insurmountable obstacles ahead of us on our paths to success. However, hidden within these challenges are opportunities to learn, better yourself, and grow. It is to build an identity or character and pave the way for your future and the success that lies ahead of you.

From the very beginning of my life, soccer has been an inseparable part of me. Even as a baby, a soccer ball had become the first thing I would play with, beginning a lifelong sense of love between me and the game. As the years went by, I began to understand the many things that accompanied this beloved sport.

Success offers a path paved with glory, fame, and riches. However, lurking beneath the surface lie injuries and the burden of stress. In life, injuries prove to be hefty obstacles capable of inflicting great damage. They have the power to diminish not only your physical capabilities but also your spirit, which has grown through your passion.

As the road to recovery lay before me, it was replete with difficulties and challenges, each one threatening to extinguish the burning passion within me. The same passion that drove me to carry the ball to the goal and weave through all defenders in my path was the one that kept me going, motivating me to practise every day and play to the best of my ability. I refused to ever let that go. However, it was the broken bone that had snaked through my ankle, emerging as one of the most formidable obstacles in not just my journey in soccer but also in life.

I was confronted with what felt like an insurmountable setback. It cast a shadow of doubt over my path to recovery. I was impatient and felt like coming back to my comfort zone again. I felt as if the field was calling me back. Months felt like an eternity as I was unable to even kick a ball. Months of rest and healing left me feeling hopeless, as I felt like nothing was being done. The road back to the game that defined me felt unclear and foggy with doubt and frustration.

When I did finally come back, I felt as if I had lost my touch. My confidence on the ball had lowered and my skill and ability had dimmed. I questioned whether I would ever go back to the version of myself that had once flown through defenders effortlessly on the pitch with speed and precision. Yet, within my despair, resilience had emerged. The challenges that had been set before me seemed surmountable. I realised that this setback had presented me with an opportunity to grow and learn. My love for the game was too great to allow myself to ever let it go. It made me stronger. It allowed me to develop a stronger mindset. With determination and perseverance, I was able to start on my path to my old self.

What at first seemed like an endless road to the finish line to be healthy again quickly turned into a learning experience to embrace setbacks as temporary roadblocks rather than permanent dead ends. Gradually, the fragments of my broken ankle came together, mirroring my growing confidence. It became evident to me that setbacks, no matter how profound, are inevitable; however, they do not define us. They serve as constant reminders of our strong determination and unwavering resilience.

I realised the importance of embracing setbacks without surrendering to them indefinitely. They are just chapters in our journey, not our whole story. As I retook the field, I carried with me a newfound appreciation for the game. An understanding that obstacles can be overcome, no matter how difficult they appear to be.

The knowledge that resilience is the key to growing our character. My broken ankle may have momentarily constrained me, but it ultimately propelled me towards personal growth. The entire experience allowed me to strengthen my belief that resilience is the key to success, no matter what obstacle or setback I may encounter.

Having faced a significant challenge in my life that could have easily extinguished the passion I have had for years, I discovered the value of resilience and how it can apply to all aspects of life. In particular, my journey in computer science has highlighted the essential role of resilience in this field. Resilience empowers professionals to surmount obstacles, adapt to ever-changing circumstances, handle failures, perform effectively under pressure, and embrace continuous learning. In the realm of computer science, resilience plays a critical role in driving progress and innovation.

The ability to confront and overcome challenges head-on allows individuals to navigate problems effectively. Computer scientists are constantly faced with intricate coding, demanding project deadlines, and intricate technical issues. It is during these moments that resilience becomes useful, fueling our determination to seek solutions and persevere until success is achieved.

Finally, resilience provides us with an optimistic outlook, which is essential for navigating the ups and downs of a computer science career. It helps us maintain a sense of purpose, passion, and motivation even in the face of difficulty. Rather than surrendering to discouragement or being burned out, resilient professionals remain committed, keeping their eyes on the ultimate goals they aim to achieve.