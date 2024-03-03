Is loneliness lurking at your lunch break?

My workplace starts serving lunch from 12 onwards and on occasion, I go to the canteen early when there's less of a rush and no long queues. I can have my lunch in peace while watching a show. It feels great to have that 30 minutes to myself and I come back to my desk recharged.

Recently, while enjoying that blissful lunch, I was taking a break from the screen time and looking around. That's when I realised that not everyone having lunch by themselves was happy to be alone.

While some were enjoying the solitude, for others it was the only choice. I found myself remembering some of my own grim, lonely days. People have this inherent tendency to belong, to conform, to become part of a group. The feeling of being excluded and feeling lonely at work can be as horrifying as the dreadful days of being bullied at school. Quickly finishing lunch, I rushed back to my desk and did a bit of research online. Who knew that loneliness can be as harmful as smoking?

In the bustling landscape of today's workplace, loneliness can often lurk in the shadows, quietly taking its toll on our well-being and sense of belonging. Whether you're working from a bustling office or the solitude of your home, the feeling of being disconnected and isolated can be profoundly challenging.

That disconnect has a disastrous effect on an employee's well-being and productivity. But you're not alone in this struggle. Recognising and addressing loneliness at work is the first step toward fostering a sense of connection and community, even in the most remote of environments.

Recognising loneliness

Loneliness at work can manifest in various ways. It can be a disconnection from colleagues or feeling a sense of emptiness despite being surrounded by people. It might be that lingering feeling of isolation during virtual meetings or the absence of meaningful interactions throughout the day. Whatever form it takes, acknowledging and validating these emotions is an essential first step in navigating loneliness.

Understanding the causes

In our fast-paced, digitally-driven world, the causes of loneliness at work are multifaceted. Remote work arrangements, geographical dispersion and the increasingly transactional nature of communication can all contribute to feelings of disconnection. Moreover, the pressure to perform, coupled with a lack of genuine connection, can exacerbate feelings of isolation. Understanding the root causes of loneliness can help us address them more effectively.

Strategies for coping with loneliness

Navigating loneliness at work requires compassion and self-care. Make a conscious effort to reach out to colleagues for meaningful breaks or informal chats. Building relationships, even in a virtual setting, can provide a sense of camaraderie and support. Sharing experiences creates strong bonds, rooted in vulnerability.

Embracing vulnerability can be daunting. However, fostering a psychologically safe environment at work hinges on this very act. You can cultivate vulnerability by first acknowledging your imperfections and starting small by gradually opening up and seeking support. Celebrate vulnerability in others and actively listen to their stories. Remember, vulnerability fosters deeper connections and empathy. Embrace vulnerability as a courageous step toward a more inclusive workplace.

Find purpose and fulfilment in your work by focusing on projects that align with your values and interests. Finding meaning in what you do can combat feelings of emptiness and disconnection.

Don't hesitate to seek support from friends, family or a professional if feelings of loneliness persist. Sometimes, a listening ear or a compassionate conversation can make all the difference.

Creating a supportive work environment

Organisations also play a crucial role in addressing loneliness at work. Connecting people to their contribution helps to activate the reward network in the brain which can help with the other influences on loneliness. When your reward network is activated, you'll be less susceptible to the negativity filters that could just make loneliness worse.

There are many opportunities to contribute at work but there are also a lot of opportunities outside of work. Groups of people who stand for something, share a set of beliefs and want to achieve something, tend to feel very connected to each other. You can spend the day with protestors for climate change action, defend the rights of a marginalised group or even participate in a fundraising event. Taking up these activities may help make you feel less lonely. This is predictable based on how our brains work.

Employers should cultivate a culture of inclusion and belonging where every voice is valued and heard. Encourage open communication, empathy and support among team members. Offer resources and initiatives to promote social connection and employee well-being, from virtual team-building activities to mental health resources that can provide support beyond the workplace. Check-in with employees regularly to assess their well-being and offer support as needed. Genuine concern for employees' welfare can go a long way in fostering a supportive work environment.

Encouraging self-care

Finally, prioritise self-care as you navigate loneliness at work. Cultivate mindfulness and self-awareness to manage negative emotions and thoughts. Take breaks throughout the day to centre yourself and recharge. Prioritise physical well-being through regular exercise, healthy eating and adequate rest. A healthy body supports a healthy mind. Establish boundaries between work and personal life to maintain a healthy balance and prevent burnout. Respect your own needs and limitations.

Loneliness at work is a shared experience that can affect us all, but it doesn't have to define our reality. By recognising the signs, understanding the causes, and implementing coping strategies, we can navigate loneliness with resilience and compassion.

Gone are the days when an organisation would keep personal/professional life separate. But in today's reality, unleashing the full potential of an employee is only possible when the sense of belonging is truly there.

Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya is a B2B Development Manager at BAT Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.