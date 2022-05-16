Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

World+Biz

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Prince William and wife Kate take over UK airwaves to fight loneliness

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Prince William and his wife Kate took over the airwaves of every radio station in the United Kingdom on Friday to deliver a message encouraging the British public to look out for anyone who might be feeling lonely.

The "Mental Health Minute", featuring the two royals, was played out on more than 500 stations just before 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), with the organisers saying an estimated 20 million people would hear the broadcast.

"Hello, I'm Catherine, and I'm William. And we'd like to talk for just one minute about loneliness," they said.

Addressing mental health issues is a key cause for the couple. Queen Elizabeth's grandson has spoken before of his own struggles in the wake of the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

According to a Community Life Survey data, 11% of those aged 16 to 24 in Britain experienced a feeling of loneliness, more than in any other age group. Another poll has suggested young people were also least comfortable asking for help.

"The past two years have really reminded us of the importance of human relationships," William said in the broadcast which forms part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

"So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door," Kate added.

The message concluded with William saying: "So apologies for interrupting every radio station in the country" and the couple saying that if people interrupted the lives of those who were feeling alone, they could help lift them out of loneliness.

Prince William / Kate Middleton / Loneliness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

50m | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

1h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

1h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

4h | Videos
What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

17h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists