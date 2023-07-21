Empowering women in Bangladesh: A journey of progress and empowerment

Women's empowerment has advanced significantly in Bangladesh over the past few years, resulting in notable changes in many facets of society. Women in Bangladesh have become a key factor in the nation's development, improving access to healthcare, education, and the workforce as well as increasing economic participation. The empowerment programs, laws, and real-world examples that have impacted Bangladeshi women's lives and helped them move toward a better future are examined in this article.

Education is essential for empowering women because it gives them the knowledge, abilities, and self-assurance they need to participate fully in society. Bangladesh has made outstanding strides in advancing girls' education. The World Bank reports that the gender parity index in primary and secondary education has almost reached parity. Government initiatives, including stipends for girls' education, the opening of schools in rural areas, and the abolition of gender-based discrimination in educational institutions, are responsible for this accomplishment.

An inspiring illustration of the transformative power of education is Taslima Miji, a young woman from a remote village. She received a government stipend and pursued higher education despite initial challenges. Taslima now works as a teacher, empowering the young women in her community.

The overall empowerment of women depends on the improvement of their health and well-being. In terms of lowering rates of maternal and infant mortality, expanding access to healthcare, and promoting family planning, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Significant advancements in maternal and child health indicators have been made as a result of the government giving reproductive health services, such as antenatal care, skilled birth attendants, and postpartum care, top priority.

As an illustration, the committed physician Dr Rubina Islam has played a key role in ensuring that women in rural areas receive high-quality medical care. She worked to ensure that women had access to basic healthcare, which decreased maternal mortality rates and enhanced general well-being.

In order to empower women, it is essential to increase their economic participation and financial security. Bangladesh has seen a rise in women's entrepreneurship as a result of the government supporting numerous initiatives, such as microfinance programs and skill development training. With the help of these initiatives, women are now more capable of starting their own businesses, obtaining stable employment, and boosting the national economy. An effective businesswoman named Fahmida Akhter used microfinance initiatives to launch a handicraft company. Her business has not only brought in money for her family, but it has also given other women in her community job opportunities, promoting a sense of empowerment and financial stability.

Political empowerment of women is critical for ensuring their representation and influence in decision-making processes. Bangladesh has made significant strides in increasing women's political participation through a variety of measures, including reserved seats for women in local government institutions. This has resulted in a greater presence of women in political leadership roles and more gender-sensitive policies. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is an influential figure in shaping the country's policies and promoting women's empowerment. Bangladesh has made significant progress in various socioeconomic indicators under her leadership, with a strong emphasis on empowering women at all levels of society.

Addressing issues of gender-based violence, discrimination, and social norms that impede women's advancement is crucial if they are to be fully empowered. The establishment of helplines, shelters, and legal reforms are just a few of the significant measures Bangladesh has taken to combat violence against women. Challenges to societal norms and the promotion of gender equality have been made possible by awareness campaigns and educational initiatives. Using the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF), established by British-Bangladeshi activist Jahanara Imam, as an illustration, many victims of acid attacks have received support, rehabilitation, and legal assistance. In addition to assisting survivors to rebuild their lives, ASF's efforts have increased public awareness of the terrible effects of such violence.

In Bangladesh, comprehensive policies, initiatives, and the will of countless people have propelled the empowerment of women on a journey of progress. Women in Bangladesh have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in a variety of fields, from education and healthcare to economic participation and political representation. While obstacles still exist, a future that is more inclusive and prosperous for everyone will undoubtedly be made possible by the ongoing emphasis on women's empowerment.

The writer is a student in the Department of English at the University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.