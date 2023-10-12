11th grader Shampa becomes EU ambassador in Bangladesh for a day

An 11th grader named Shampa took over the role of ambassador of European Union in Bangladesh for a day on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child 2023.

She was placed in this leading role as part of the Girls Takeover campaign of Plan International.

Every year Plan International rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girl on 11 October, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.

Shampa observing different activities in European Union in Bangladesh on 11 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

This year, throughout the month of October, Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilise girls in leading roles within governance, diplomacy, corporate etc. all over the country to advocate gender equality, freedom and representation for girls and young women.

Shampa, the European Union Ambassador for the day, said, "I want to motivate the girls with my experience of taking over the role of Ambassador of the European Union in Bangladesh and inspire them to take part in future takeovers.

Today Shampa took over the role of EU Ambassador to mark the #IDG2023.



Today and every day, it's vital to fight for equal power, equal freedom and equal representation. Thanks Shampa and @PlanBangladesh for the amazing #GirlsTakeover & @ChristianAidBD for having us! pic.twitter.com/7bnRoMBlGw— European Union in Bangladesh (@EUinBangladesh) October 11, 2023

"As per my knowledge, European Union in Bangladesh works with girl's education, I would want their continuous support to be extended on the girls' education in my community so that no girl has to drop out of school anymore."

She aspires to become a journalist in future. She has an ambition to assist people especially young girls of her community through development projects. As part of the ambassador's daily official activities, she visited an International Development Organisation where she attended a meeting with relevant officials and placed her observation and opinion.

The Ambassador of European Union in Bangladesh, Charles Whitley stated that, "Gender equality is at the heart of the European Union's values. This International Day of the Girl Child, we remain committed to support women and girls in the fight for Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation in Bangladesh and in the world."

Plan International, intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to takeover leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.

It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls along with the concerns and issues that are impacting their lives broadly.

This International Day of the Girl 2023, Plan International aspires to unite everyone around the theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" – focusing on the three major pillars of Girls Get Equal campaign- Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation.

The Girls Takeover campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about the empowerment of girls. Girls can revolutionise their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life. The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplify the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone's dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country.