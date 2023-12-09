BRAC Bank recruits female chauffeurs as part of diversity and inclusion 

09 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 04:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has created employment opportunities for female chauffeurs in pursuit of diversity and inclusion.

Being a member of the BRAC Family, BRAC Bank always promotes women's empowerment and ensures gender equality at the workplace. 

This appointment speaks of the bank's commitment to uplifting women at the workplace, employing them in non-conventional fields.

The appointees – Sharmin Akter Shanta and Tulona Akther – completed training at BRAC Driving School and were selected by BRAC Bank through a competitive assessment process.

Brig Gen Amin Akbar (Retd.), Head of General Services, BRAC Bank, said: "As a values-based organisation, BRAC Bank believes in 'leaving no one behind'. We strive to go beyond conventional initiatives for women's empowerment. We are proud to have the female members on the driving seat. This initiative ushers in a new era of creating an inclusive society where no one will be judged by their gender but by their talent and potential."  

Earlier in a groundbreaking initiative, BRAC Bank employed transgender and persons living with disabilities and acid victims, setting precedence for unique diversity and inclusion initiatives in Bangladesh's corporate sector. 

 

