Of broken pavements and Dhaka’s pedestrians

Stepping out of our homes, we navigate a maze of cars and concrete. But do we come across pedestrian-friendly walking areas in the middle of this urban maze, where walking is not just a mode of transportation but also a delightful experience?

Given Dhaka's slow traffic speed, some implying that the average traffic speed is slower than the pace of walking, an important question of contradiction is raised – is Dhaka even walkable?

Though walking accounts for more than 40% of four crore trips in this megacity, according to the Detail Area Plan (DAP), the harsh truth is that Dhaka does not have enough pedestrian-friendly facilities and pavements.

Pedestrians in Dhaka face a myriad of difficulties daily. The very pavement intended to be convenient and safe frequently turns into battlefields for survival. Potholes, broken pavement and uneven surfaces turn an easy walk into a maze of stones that requires continual attention to prevent tripping or falling.

The already constrained pavements become considerably narrower with the intrusion of street vendors, parked vehicles, waste products and construction materials. These obstacles impede pedestrian movement and force them to walk on the road, putting them in danger of collisions.

Over the past three years, pedestrians have become the main victims of the increasing number of traffic accidents in this city, with an alarming 26% of pedestrian-related fatalities, according to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF). Illegal activities also discourage pedestrians from walking, making it challenging for parents to let their children go outside.

Another aspect is that despite spending thousands of crores of taka in investment in public transportation megaprojects, a crucial question remains unanswered: Whether we have the walking accessibility that these establishments require. The effectiveness of public transit depends on people's ability to go to these places by walking. For using public transportation, if we use other private vehicles rather than walking, it will even worsen the traffic situation.

Due to a lack of pavement, Dhaka faces significant barriers to maintaining a safe walking environment. A survey report by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) shows that only 20% of the required pavement is available, with many unable to function.

The situation is worsened by the influx of unauthorised hawkers who occupy over 70% of the pavements, according to RSF. However, only these hawkers cannot be blamed. They are also being exploited by extortionists who collect tolls from them daily.

In addition to this, poorly constructed footpaths with inappropriate materials and insufficient maintenance contribute to the worsening situation.

Blockages on footpaths caused by dumped waste products and construction materials have become common. Many pavements remain occupied due to parked vehicles. Even when developing mass transit-focused projects, the necessary walking accessibility to reach the stations is often overlooked. Ultimately, every minute, there is a decline in the amount of space left for pedestrian movement.

It is time to prioritise walkability in Dhaka. As per the Strategic Transport Plan (STP), only 0.24% of the total road and communication infrastructure investment was proposed for pedestrian-oriented developments. This discrepancy raises concerns regarding the prioritisation of walkability in Dhaka.

To address this issue, we need increased investment to establish adequate pavement and ensure proper maintenance. Legal actions must be taken against parking on the pavement and dumping wastes, and pedestrian railings should be installed to protect signalised areas. A regulatory monitoring mechanism should be implemented to deter new encroachments.

Additionally, hawkers' registration is essential. The concerned authority should focus on removing illegal toll collectors, taking legal action against them, and creating a system allowing hawkers to relocate their shops other than on pavement, such as in back alleys and vacant streets. This strategy would help the hawkers conduct their business legally and allow the walkways to remain clear for pedestrians.

Large-scale public transportation projects should be planned with stations located so that people can access the facility within walking distance from their homes and workplaces. Moreover, citizens must be aware of existing rules and rights and raise their issues to the authorities as they are the ultimate sufferers.

Collaboration is a prerequisite to transforming Dhaka into a walkable metropolis. Traffic engineers, architects, planners, mayors, legislators, urban anthropologists and residents must work together to address this issue. Only through collaborative actions can we build a walkable Dhaka, paving the way for a safer and more sustainable urban future.

Nafisa Binte Farid Prova is a research associate at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM).

