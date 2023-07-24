Battling the heatwave: A fight against the sun

According to the Disaster Forum, heat stroke has claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals across the country since April.

Alarmingly, a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that heat-related mortality rates may rise by 50% in some Asian countries by the year 2030 if adequate measures are not implemented.

What was once a seasonal change, is now turning into a full-blown crisis.

The question arises: are we looking in the right places for answers?

Photo: Nayem Ali

Apart from the climate crisis and the lack of greenery and water bodies, the carbon footprint is also playing a crucial role in exacerbating the heatwave which has descended upon the country.

Shedding light on the matter, Dr Md Firoz Khan, an associate professor of the Department of Environmental Science and Management at the North South University, pointed out other factors which often go under the radar.

Speaking to The Business Standard, he emphasised the impact of old vehicles in the city, which emit large amounts of black smoke and contribute to air pollution. The presence of pollutants like black smoke and greenhouse gases traps sunlight, leading to the formation of heatwaves.

Another potential area of worry are open dumpsites, alongside brick kilns and industrial pollution.

All these are accountable for greenhouse gas emissions, which translate it hotter days and nights.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Studies show that waste and dumping sites are significant causes of methane gas emissions, which play a role in urban heating. The presence of pollutants like black smoke and greenhouse gases traps sunlight, leading to the formation of heatwaves.

This black smoke, along with other pollutants, creates a haze condition in the atmosphere.

The emission of black smoke from brick kilns, industries, open dumping, cars, and buses is responsible for the creation of ground-level ozone and the trapping of sunlight by nitrogen oxides.

These factors have a significant impact on the occurrence of heat waves. Notably, these short-lived climate forcers exhibit photochemical activity, which leads to the formation of highly potent oxidants. Consequently, this phenomenon predominantly contributes to the presence of dense smog during sunny days in tropical conditions.

Immediate actions are crucial in addressing the heatwave crisis.

Dr Md Firoz Khan said rapid and unplanned urbanisation in cities like Dhaka is another major factor exacerbating the heatwave crisis.

The city has experienced a significant loss of green spaces, and lakes transforming it into a heat island.

Over the past three decades, green areas like parks and urban forests have diminished by 66% in the Dhaka North City Corporation and the city has become a canvas of concrete. This loss of greenery has intensified the heatwave conditions.

According to last month's reports by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a troubling pattern of rising temperatures has emerged and it might continue.

Over the past decade, the average temperature has surged by 1.5 degrees Celsius, indicating a significant warming trend. As a consequence, scorching summer days have become increasingly common, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius and occasionally reaching even higher extremes.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The destruction of forests, such as the Sal forest due to human settlement and development projects is another contributing factor mentioned by Dr Md Firoz Khan.

As natural cooling mechanisms diminish, cities become more vulnerable to the scorching heat.

Water bodies, such as lakes and rivers, play a crucial role in regulating temperature. However, the three main rivers in Bangladesh – the Buriganga, Turag, and Sitalakhya – are in a state of decline.

Additionally, lakes and other water bodies are being filled, further exacerbating the heatwave conditions.

But there are small steps that can be taken on a more immediate basis.

What we can do

The people affected are the ones who can also help fight the heat.

Individuals have the power to make a positive impact by taking proactive steps.

Dr Khan highlighted that older vehicles, unable to effectively burn fuel, contribute to the spread of pollutants in the streets and air, intensifying pollution levels.

Encouraging and educating people to discontinue the use of vehicles over 25 years old can significantly improve air quality. This, in turn, has the potential to reduce the severity of heatwaves, as we address the underlying issue of pollution caused by aging vehicles.

Photo: Nayem Ali

In addition, he recommended immediate measures such as creating shaded footpaths and planting large-leafed trees.

Educating the public about heat waves and providing adaptation suggestions can bring behavioural changes.

For instance, people should be encouraged to keep indoor cooling plants and take appropriate measures to survive the heatwave crisis, the professor said.

Sustainable energy policy needed

Looking towards the long term, Dr Khan stressed the need for a visionary and sustainable energy policy.

"The energy issue in this country is a complete mess. A short-term settlement to ensure the power supply may impact less on the entire spectrum of energy policy. If we cannot find a source of non-renewable fuels, becoming a healthy economy would not be sustainable. At this stage, we need a visionary and long-term energy policy.

"It should align with accessing various renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric from the mountain area, windmills from the coast sites and solar from the inland areas. We should go for a 100 year energy plan which could ensure a sustainable economy, zero carbon emission, and healthy urban living for the children."

Khan's warning is not the first one.

Bangladesh's heavy dependence on fossil fuels and LNG expansion will intensify the heat stress in the country, according to a recently published report by international research Zero Carbon Analytics.

The report warned that global liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity is expected to increase by 173%, posing a severe threat to the Paris Agreement's climate goals.

The report also stated that the continued use of fossil fuel infrastructure without emission reduction measures will result in a global temperature increase of over 1.5°C, significantly above the Paris Agreement's target, unless they are phased out early.

Meanwhile, Khan noted that although it may be impossible to reduce heat waves and global warming entirely in the next 100 years due to lack of sustainable energy policy, embracing this crisis as an opportunity can pave the way for solar panel technology advancements.