Gazipur crash: Six trains cancelled due to schedule disruption

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The collision of two trains in Gazipur's Joydebpur has disrupted the schedule of all trains running between Dhaka and the northern regions, resulting in the cancellation of six trains causing suffering to passengers, according to officials.

On Friday (3 May), a Dhaka-bound passenger train collided head-on with an oil tanker train near the outer signal of the Joydebpur Railway Station around 11:00am.

"Services on one line started two hours after the accident but train operations have yet to be normal. Trains are being run on a rationing system as one line is operational," Mohammad Hanif Mia, station master of Joydebpur Railway Station, told The Business Standard.

Head-on train collision in Gazipur derails carriages, injures 3

"The authorities are allowing a single train to use the line at a time while keeping the rest waiting in the Dhirasram and Joydebpur stations. As a result, the schedule of trains is being disrupted," he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers from different districts were waiting for trains for hours on Saturday.

Several passengers said they were facing a lot of trouble in this scorching heatwave.

Ashraful, a passenger on the Jamalpur-bound Tista Express, told TBS that he was also waiting at the station to go to his village. The train was scheduled to leave Joydebpur Junction at 7:30am, but his train had not arrived at the station even at noon.

Five carriages, including the engine of the Tangail commuter train, and three carriages of the oil tanker train were derailed in Friday's accident.

The rescue efforts began on Friday and are still ongoing after 24 hours. It may take another whole day to complete the rescue operation, officials said.

