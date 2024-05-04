People suffer as transport workers block Dhaka-Barishal highway for 2hrs

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Road communication between Barishal and other parts of the country remained suspended for two hours as transport workers blocked Dhaka-Barishal highway protesting an attack on a bus driver on Saturday (4 May).

At least 10 workers were injured as they clashed with supporters of Asim Dewan, chairperson of Barishal bus owners' association.

According to the workers, the clash broke out when a bus driver was assaulted by 'Babai' - a man locally known as 'Asim Dewan's cadre, and his supporters at Nathullabad central bus terminal in the city.

Some buses were also vadalised at the bus terminal during the clash.

Enraged workers then halted bus services in protest.

Upon receiving the news, the police negotiated a settlement between the two parties to bring the situation under control.

Afterward, bus services resumed.

However, Asim Dewan refused the allegations raised against his supporters.

He claimed that such incident occurred due to internal conflicts among the workers.

transport workers / Barisal / Bangladesh

