FM for OIC's tougher stance against Israel

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has underscored the need for a united and tougher stance by the OIC member states to permanently end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population.

He made the remark while holding a meeting with the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the 15th OIC Summit in the Gambia on Friday (3 May), said a press release.

During the meeting, Mansour briefed on the current situation in Palestine and requested Bangladesh's unwavering support for Palestine in international forums.

Hasan Mahmud also informed about the deep support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for the Palestinian people.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers.

