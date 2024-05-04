Steps to be taken to restore lost beauty of Kaptai Lake: Fisheries minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 06:04 pm

Related News

Steps to be taken to restore lost beauty of Kaptai Lake: Fisheries minister

Kaptai Lake isn’t in its previous beauty and form. But we want to bring back the previous beauty of the lake with joint efforts of all. To restore the beauty cooperation from common people is also needed alongside that from fishermen, the minister said

UNB
04 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 06:04 pm
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman. File Photo: BSS
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman. File Photo: BSS

Necessary measures will be taken to bring back the lost beauty of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (4 May).

He said this at a programme for fish fries release and VGF (rice) cards distribution among fishermen on Kaptai Lake bank.

The minister said, "Kaptai Lake isn't in its previous beauty and form. But we want to bring back the previous beauty of the lake with joint efforts of all. To restore the beauty cooperation from common people is also needed alongside that from fishermen."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

He urged the fishermen to refrain from fishing during the three-month ban period in the lake and not to use the banned nets to catch fish in the water body.

He said initiatives will be taken in this regard after communicating with the Ministry of Water Resources while the existing Fish Landing Centre will be renovated.

Ban on fishing in the lake began on 25 April and it will continue till 24 July this year.

Top News

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

10h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

2h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

33m | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

3h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

7h | Videos