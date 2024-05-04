Steps to be taken to restore lost beauty of Kaptai Lake: Fisheries minister

Necessary measures will be taken to bring back the lost beauty of Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (4 May).

He said this at a programme for fish fries release and VGF (rice) cards distribution among fishermen on Kaptai Lake bank.

The minister said, "Kaptai Lake isn't in its previous beauty and form. But we want to bring back the previous beauty of the lake with joint efforts of all. To restore the beauty cooperation from common people is also needed alongside that from fishermen."

Photo: UNB

He urged the fishermen to refrain from fishing during the three-month ban period in the lake and not to use the banned nets to catch fish in the water body.

He said initiatives will be taken in this regard after communicating with the Ministry of Water Resources while the existing Fish Landing Centre will be renovated.

Ban on fishing in the lake began on 25 April and it will continue till 24 July this year.