Our unhealthy obsession over speaking English with an accent

Illustration: TBS

"Miss, why doesn't my child sound like a native American or British speaker?" or " How can my child talk in an accent of native English speakers?".

In my two years of experience as an English instructor, I have encountered such recurring concerns among parents.

These are just the tip of the iceberg. The list of anxieties and concerns of the parents, and even students, is pretty extensive. Too often, I have witnessed my students straining to mimic the accents and speech patterns of native English speakers, only to stumble, feel uneasy, and forget their presentation script and speech altogether.

Similarly, many of the bright students hesitate to speak up or engage in class discussions, consumed with the belief that their speaking abilities would fall short compared to their peers with more native accents.

During my four years as an undergraduate student, I have witnessed a shaggy trend among students. That is, those who are proficient in English were given extra attention and priority by the other students. They were the first to get approached by a bunch of students every time the faculty announced group presentations.

It was not the quality or information of the presentation content that captured everyone's attention. Rather, it was always the students who spoke English fluently that received the spotlight. Those with impeccable accents continued to command everyone's attention even after concluding their presentations, as evidenced by the resounding applause from the audience.

It became clear to me that what mattered most was not how well of a subject knowledge the students had, but rather the accent — an accent resembling that of an Anglophone individual. It was not financial status, appearance, or intellect that created an unspoken hierarchy among students, though they certainly played a significant role, it was often the fluency in English that created barriers between students.

Another significant trend I have observed among the book enthusiasts of our generation is a preference for English rom-coms, adult fiction, and thriller novels over Bangladeshi literature. Writers such as Colleen Hoover, Jojo Moyes, Penelope Douglas, Christina Lauren, H. D. Carlton, and Ana Huang enjoy immense popularity among the youth of our country. The hype to collect their newly released books is insane.

Books such as It Ends With Us, The Silent Patient, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, etc have become the 'national book' among the young audience in Bangladesh. While the bookworms do indulge in Bangla literature as well, there is undeniably a greater allure and enthusiasm slurring English books in our literary circles. And, I, as a reader, am also a product of this hype and excitement.

Perhaps it is my experience teaching English to my students, my studies in Applied Linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), or my feelings of guilt regarding the prioritising of Anglophone writers and English novels, or simply my analytical and observational skills that I gained over the years, thanks to my English Department at ULAB, that have led me to realise the extent of our dependency on the English language.

We, consciously, unconsciously, and subconsciously, are prioritising the English language and culture, treating it as a treasure when it should be regarded as just another language. What makes it more entertaining is that this language holds little contextual relevance to our own.

Fluency in English has become a pressing concern for Bangladeshis across generations, from the elderly to school students. The rationale behind this is quite solid. English has emerged as the lingua franca of the modern world. Moreover, proficiency in this language not only facilitates communication and involvement on an international scale but also creates career opportunities and grants individuals an edge in the job market.

There is certainly merit in learning a new language as it is a gateway to understanding different countries and cultures. English, in particular, holds immense value in today's globalised world and there is no denying about it.

However, the concern arises when we prioritise English beyond its linguistic essence.

It surfaces when individuals feel ashamed to speak up in public, fearing judgment for their language proficiency. It manifests when students opt out of class discussions due to insecurity about their English accents. Or when little school kids feel disheartened because they cannot speak like an Anglophone individual. Or when students are selected based solely on their English proficiency, and/or when friend groups are formed based on English skills.

These may appear subtle initially, but in the long run, they pose a threat to our own language and culture.

While learning languages and exploring different cultures and traditions is essential for broadening our perspectives and shaping our understanding of various cultures, we must not become too overly dependent on anything that diminishes our own cultural identity, voice, and literature.

Sanzida Alam Lisa is a Research Assistant at the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD), ULAB. She is currently pursuing her MA in Applied Linguistics and TESOL at ULAB.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.