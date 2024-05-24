Bangladeshi culture is rich in practices that help mental health

Bangladesh has deep-rooted practices of maintaining family bonds, providing intergenerational support, and living in multigenerational households. Photo: TBS

The human spirit has the amazing capacity to rebound, adapt, and thrive in difficult and harsh conditions. This resilience power is embedded in the very fabric of society, socio-cultural practices, and traditions, and all these factors play a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing the emotional resilience of the people.

Bangladesh is immersed in rich and long-standing cultural traditions and beliefs, as well as mental healing practices that are deeply intertwined. From traditional healing methods passed down through generations, to religious and spiritual practices, and social activities, there are a myriad of ways in which culture influences mental healing practices in Bangladesh.

Although there is rampant stigma around mental health issues, integrating or maintaining existing traditions and practices in day-to-day activities can positively affect mental health. An aspect of Bangladeshi culture that contributes to emotional resilience is the strong sense of community and social support networks. Community adda around a tea stall is a common practice in urban and rural parts of Bangladesh. Men often sit and discuss political, social, and community issues and get engrossed in conversations over tea.

This has been an outlet that helps men relax and feel energised. Although urban practices have changed in some cases, this culture remains in modified forms, where the venue may have moved from streetside tea stalls to clubs, parks, or cafes.

The sense of solidarity that comes from these informal meetups and socials provides individuals with a support system that can be relied upon, and is part of their everyday routine to look forward to. This connection to others in the community also acts as an outlet to express thoughts and unwind after a stressful day.

Bangladesh has deep-rooted practices of maintaining family bonds, providing intergenerational support, and living in multigenerational households. This provides opportunities to continue cultural traditions and rely on familial ties and support systems. Many families have both parents working full-time, and this brings with it concerns about managing care for young and school-going children.

Often, grandparents play the vital role of stepping in as superheroes to look after curious minds, while parents put in the hours at work worry-free. This strengthens familial bonds and helps to ensure the wellbeing of parents who feel guilty or suffer from separation anxiety.

On the other hand, elderly parents feel emotionally secure and mentally strong living near their children and providing invaluable support. This intergenerational cohesiveness and mutual dependency in extended families fosters a sense of continuity, stability, and shared responsibility that serves as a cornerstone of emotional wellbeing, perseverance, and resilience in the family members.

Religious beliefs and spiritual practices are also strong components of Bangladeshi identity. Religious inclination encourages faith, patience, and acceptance, which can bring solace in times of distress. Prayers and following religious rituals can bring internal peace, spiritual healing, and a sense of meaning to hardships in life.

Furthermore, the people of Bangladesh enjoy a rich cultural heritage in music, art, literature, and culinary delights, and these are valuable self-care activities when people are in despair, stressed, or emotionally broken. The soul-stirring melodies of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and Baul songs, or the timeless wisdom of Bangla literature and cultural expressions, provide avenues for emotional catharsis, reflection, and healing.

The country celebrates Pahela Baishakh, Chaitra Shonkranti, Pitha Utshob, and other seasonal events. It also celebrates national events like International Mother Language Day and Independence Day. Music, art, food, and literature are intertwined in the fairs (mela, para utshob); events and activities are organised, and people attend the festivities in large numbers.

These social events have been an outlet for generations where people gather with family and friends to relax, enjoy, and recuperate. In this way, religion and the arts build emotional resilience, and the healing of the soul and mind can occur through spiritual, traditional, and indigenous practices.

As much as traditional practices and cultural factors contribute to wellbeing and emotional resilience, it is crucial to be open to accepting that new cultures and global influences are also changing social norms and creating new practices. Fast-evolving technological advancements, rapid urbanisation, exposure to global trends, and their amalgamation with the existing culture are leading to the emergence of new practices for wellbeing and self-care.

Some examples can be restaurant hopping with friends, meditation or Zumba, exploring places and learning new things, travelling solo or in groups, experimenting with makeup and fashion trends to feel good and show self-love, watching movies on Netflix, Chorki, or at the Cineplex, etc.

Both traditional mental healing practices and cultural norms can coexist with new or emerging trends for wellbeing and mental health. It is necessary to evolve with time but also not forgo the local practices that have worked in building emotional resilience and mental wellbeing for many generations.

There is no alternative to increasing awareness of mental health, reducing stigma and misconceptions around mental health issues, and encouraging early and preventive care to reduce the risk of developing a mental disorder.

Bangladesh has a dire shortage of mental health service providers, and it is pertinent to develop professionals who can provide psychosocial support in their communities and workplaces so that early detection of mental issues is possible, preventive care is practised, and referrals are done early.

Cultural influences play a significant role in shaping the way mental health challenges are perceived, understood, and addressed. By bridging the gap between traditional and modern approaches to mental health, it is possible to provide holistic and inclusive support for individuals experiencing psychological distress.

Through creating awareness of the importance of self-care, educating on mental health and psychosocial support systems in the community, recognising and integrating home-grown healing practices, continuing collective practices of wellbeing, and honing multigenerational relationships, it will be possible to integrate wellbeing as a core component of healthy living in Bangladesh.

Dr Tabassum Amina is an Assistant Professor and the Lead of the Mental Health Team at Brac IED, Brac University.

