Time to divert more investments towards cultural development: Arafat

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

More efforts, time, labour, and intellectual investment will be needed in culture, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said on Friday.

He said this while speaking at the National Rabindra Sangeet Festival.

"At present, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have achieved a lot in terms of economic aspects and infrastructure development over the past decade, but more progress is needed in the days ahead. However, more investment is needed for culture in the coming days," he said.

"It's not just about financial investment; we need to invest more efforts, time, labour, and intellect here. Because through investment in culture, a space will be created for a generous and liberating struggle, a dream of Bangladesh," he added.

Arafat said, "We are progressing economically; our per capita income is increasing, poverty is decreasing, and people of the country are moving towards a better life in terms of health services, education, and everything. But for the development of values, investment in culture is necessary to move forward.

"Rabindra Sangeet and our arts, literature, and culture need to spread throughout Bangladesh. That's why the government wants all kinds of cooperation. Because there is no alternative to cultural movements and cultural events for the liberation struggle of Bangladesh," he added.

