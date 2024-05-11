Arafat for investing more efforts, time and merit in culture

He made the call in a function on the second day of a three-day Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Utsab at the National Music and Dance Centre auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital's Segunbagicha on 10 May. Photo: BSS

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today called for investing more effort, time, labour and merit in culture in the days to come to build a liberal Bangladesh to fulfil the dreams of the Liberation War.

He made the call in a function on the second day of a three-day Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Utsab at the National Music and Dance Centre auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital's Segunbagicha here this evening.

Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised the event.

The state minister said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in economy and infrastructural development in the last 15 years under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it has to go ahead further in the coming days.

"But more investment is needed in the field of culture in future," he said, adding not only investment of money but also efforts, time, labour and merit are needed further as it will establish the values of liberal Bangladesh to fulfil the dreams of Liberation War.

"We are moving forward economically, our per capita income is increasing, our poverty rate is decreasing and the people of the country are moving towards a better life in terms of health care and education. But at the same time investment in culture is needed to develop values and to move forward. Rabindra Sangeet and our art, literature and culture should be spread all over Bangladesh," he said.

The government, he said, wants to extend all-out cooperation in this regard as there is no alternative to cultural movement and cultural practice for building a Bangladesh with the spirit of Liberation War.

The state minister said the practice of art, literature and culture including Rabindra Sangeet, country's politics, birth of Bangladesh and its development walked together in the past, doing so now and will do so in the future as well.

When the Bangalee nation thought about its independent entity, at first it became furious not for economic disparity and not for any political issue rather for its language and culture.

At first when attack came on Bangla language and a ban was imposed on Rabindra Sangeet, the Bangalee nation became furious against Pakistani oppressors and gradually the nation thought that an independent land is needed for them where they can sing Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Geeti and practise their own culture freely, he said.

From that reality, the nation moved forward and fought the great Liberation War and established an independent Bangladesh, he said.

So, Rabindranath Tagore, Rabindra Sangeet and the existence of Bangladesh are deeply intertwined, Arafat said.

That's why, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made a song of Rabindranath as the national anthem of Bangladesh.

The state minister said the festival on Rabindra Sangeet is not only a part of the country's art and culture rather it's a movement.

He called for taking ahead this cultural movement of Bangalee nationalism for spreading liberal thoughts against all types of extremism and militancy.

In the ceremony, noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Iffat Ara Dewan was conferred with Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha Award, 1431.

Earlier, the programme began with the recitation of the national anthem.

Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha president Sajed Akbar and general secretary Dr Makbul Hossain also spoke.

