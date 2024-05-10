TikTok to start labeling AI-generated content as technology becomes more universal

TikTok will begin labelling content created using artificial intelligence when uploaded from certain platforms.

TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform.

The announcement came on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

"Our users and our creators are so excited about AI and what it can do for their creativity and their ability to connect with audiences." Adam Presser, TikTok's Head of Operations & Trust and Safety, told ABC News. "And at the same time, we want to make sure that people have that ability to understand what fact is and what is fiction."

TikTok's policy in the past has been to encourage users to label content that has been generated or significantly edited by AI. It also requires users to label all AI-generated content where it contains realistic images, audio, and video.

