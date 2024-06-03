Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk55-60 per sqft in Dhaka

Workers are seen storing rawhide of the sacrificial animals in capital's Lalbagh area. File Photo: Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit/TBS

The price of rawhides of sacrificial animals has been fixed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, hiking Tk5 per square foot compared to last year.

The price of salted cow rawhide is fixed at Tk55-60 per sq ft in Dhaka and Tk50-55 outside Dhaka, Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leathergoods and Footwear Exporters Association President Mahin Ahmed said at a press conference today (3 June).

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu was also present at the briefing.

Besides, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk20-25 per sq ft across the country while it is Tk18-20 per sq ft for female goat hide.

At the media briefing, Mahin Ahmed stated that the price for salted cow rawhide, valued up to Tk1 lakh, has been set at Tk1,200 per sq ft in Dhaka and Tk1,000 per sq ft outside Dhaka.

He said the price of cow rawhide has been determined based on its shape or size for the first time this year.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was fixed at Tk50-55 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk45-48 per square foot outside of the capital. The price of goat hide was set at Tk18-20 per square foot, while female goat hide was priced at Tk12-14 per square foot.

Speaking at the press conference, State Minister of Commerce Asanul Islam Titu said traders buy hides, so it is natural that the price of leather will be determined by them.

Mentioning that the government will not set the price, Titu said the Ministry of Commerce has only assisted stakeholders in the process of determining prices.

Therefore, rawhide prices should be announced by the traders, he said.

The state minister also mentioned that the highest priority is being given to the collection of rawhide.

"Despite the demand in both domestic and international markets, rawhide prices have not been favourable in recent years. The government has taken steps to establish ETPs [Effluent Treatment Plants] in leather industrial cities to address this issue, and hopefully this will lead to a resolution," he added.