TikTok launches new AI content labelling and media literacy initiatives

TikTok is proud to announce significant advancements in AI transparency and media literacy, reinforcing its commitment to safe and responsible content creation.

In collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), TikTok is set to become the first video sharing platform to utilise Content Credentials technology to automatically label AI-generated content (AIGC) when uploaded from various platforms.

Understanding the potential challenges posed by AI-generated content, TikTok has implemented a robust system to enhance transparency.

This initiative includes the automatic labelling of all AIGC using TikTok's proprietary AI effects. Over the past year, more than 37 million creators have benefited from TikTok's innovative labelling tools, promoting a clear understanding of content origins.

Furthering its transparency efforts, TikTok will soon extend Content Credentials to all its content, allowing the metadata to remain with the content even when downloaded. This feature enables users and external platforms to verify the authenticity of the content, promoting a universal standard of transparency across the digital landscape.

In partnership with MediaWise and WITNESS, TikTok is launching a series of educational campaigns aimed at enhancing media literacy. These initiatives are designed to empower users to critically assess online information, distinguishing between genuine and misleading AI-generated content.

Throughout the year, TikTok, in collaboration with MediaWise, will release a series of 12 videos focused on fostering universal media literacy skills.

Dana Rao, General Counsel and Chief Trust Officer at Adobe, commended TikTok's efforts."With TikTok's vast community of creators and users globally, their involvement in both C2PA and CAI is pivotal.

In today's digital age, ensuring content authenticity is crucial. This partnership marks a significant step towards that goal," said Dana.

Alex Mahadevan, Director of MediaWise, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Since launching our Teen Fact-Checking Network on TikTok in 2019, we've seen significant engagement. We are excited to further empower people to discern fact from fiction online through these new initiatives," he said.

By joining the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), TikTok is at the forefront of adopting industry standards that foster content authenticity. This collaborative effort is expected to gradually increase the amount of auto-labelled AIGC on TikTok, enhancing user experience and trust.