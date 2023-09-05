TikTok hosts workshop on community guidelines in Bangladesh

Tech

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:32 pm

TikTok hosts workshop on community guidelines in Bangladesh

Central to this initiative, TikTok hosted a series of workshops in the country designed to enhance creators' understanding of the platform's community guidelines, reads a press release. 

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

TikTok has launched a campaign in Bangladesh to amplify awareness and comprehension of its community guidelines. 

Central to this initiative, TikTok hosted a series of workshops in the country designed to enhance creators' understanding of the platform's community guidelines, reads a press release. 

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok's dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.

Through these workshops, TikTok showed how community guidelines serves as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform's usage. 

Participants of the workshops were stakeholders including young abd veteran creators, journalists, social media managers etc. These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviours. 

The most recent updates, effective since 21 April, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Bangladesh's most popular content creators who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform's Community Guidelines.  

Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign's landing page will be accessible to the Bangladesh community on TikTok where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these community guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish. 

TikTok encourages its community to embrace their creativity while upholding cultural sensitivities and amplifying positive values. TikTok is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the community guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community. 

The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community's well-being. 

TikTok also acknowledges the collaborative spirit that is essential to fostering online safety. The platform extends its gratitude to the myriad organisations and creators worldwide who have contributed their expertise to enhance the community guidelines, recognising that it takes a collective effort to maintain a safe digital environment.

   

Bangladesh

TikTok

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

