Vivo launches V27 and V27e ahead of Eid

11 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Vivo launches V27 and V27e ahead of Eid

The vivo V27e has just emerged on the market as an Eid delight for the tech-lovers. This superbly skilled handset in portrait photography is ongoing from 11 April onwards. Along with the V27, the V27 smartphone has also been launched. A lavishing offer of winning prizes is now running on buying these two spectacular smartphones.

On the eve of Eid, RIRO TWS earbuds will be served as a gift on buying any of the V27e and V27 handset. However, there is another good news for those who will buy the V27e. As you know, the cost of replacing the display screen of a smartphone is very high. But the buyer of vivo V27e will enjoy the facility.

You can easily buy the vivo V27e and vivo V27 smartphone while sitting at home. There is also a great opportunity for winning gifts in this regard. Even free home delivery is available. There is an 18-month EMI facility also. You can win the Official RIRO TWS Earbuds a gift at the e-store. Besides you have every chance to receive an exclusive gift back pack and 4G internet completely free.

The Vivo V27e, enriched with the new innovation of vivo, the 'Aura Light Portrait', will be available in Lavender Purple and Glory Black colors. This smartphone features a 64-megapixel OIS ultra-sensing camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Within this budget, this smartphone provides amazing features such as 66W flash charge technology, 8GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, and 256GB ROM.

Also, you can get the elegant 120Hz 3D curved V27 smartphone with Aura light and Sony sensors. Customers will be fascinated by the Nobel Black and Magic Blue color-changing options.

To own these two amazing smartphones from Vivo, customers need to visit any authorized showroom or e-store of vivo.
 

