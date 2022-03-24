Motorola Edge 20 Fusion officially launched in Bangladesh

Motorola 5G midrange Flagship model Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has officially launched in Bangladesh.

It's national Partner Salextra organised this launching ceremony at Jamuna Future Park on Tuesday.

Being the exclusive retailer partner of Salextra, Gadget and Gear also joined as the retail launch partner of this ceremony. From this ceremony, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion phone will be available into the country wide Gadget & Gear retails.

Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat, Chairman of Gadget and Gear Jahangir Alam Khan Sacchu, Head of Sales Anowar Hossain, Marketing & Digital Channel Business Lead of Salextra Nahian Mahmud, Head of Marketing of Gadget and Gear Md. Taskin Hossain was present in this programme.

Shakib Arafat said in his statement, there are 13 bands of 5G in Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Phone. That's why a same phone can be used in any country of the world. It has triple camera system on the rear consisting of 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The camera has used the most updated Quad Pixel technology. That's why the camera will show very good performance in low light.