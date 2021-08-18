Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 hit Bangladesh market

The most awaited Motorola smartphones – Moto G40 fusion and Moto G60 – have been introduced in Bangladesh market.

Through a partnership with Motorola, Salextra Limited has imported the phones aiming to sell here.

To this end, Salextra Limited and e-commerce platform Qcoom jointly organised a launching programme to release the phones here, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

The organiser announced that Moto G40 fusion and Moto G60 will be available on Qcoom exclusively.

Mohammad Ripon Mia, founder and CEO of Qcoom, said, "We are pretty excited to announce the launching of the two finest smartphones and look forward to working with Salextra Limited in future."

The smartphones are only available on the official website on Qcoom.

High officials from both organisations, including managing director of Salextra, Shakib Arafat; Head of product, Saiful Islam; Digital Marketing and Online Channel Sales Manager, Nahian Mahmud; were present on the occasion.

Moto G60 has a big 6.8 inch, 120Hz IPS display along with 732G processor, 108 MP primary camera and 32MP front camera.

Besides, the phone has an 8MP ultra wide lens along with depth sensor. Users can record 4k videos using this camera.

The device also features a 3.5 mm jack, 6000mAh massive battery. The retail price of Moto G60 is at Tk28,999 only.

On the other hand, Moto G40 fusion offers two variants— 4GB Ram+64GB Rom and 6GB Ram+128GB Rom. The System runs on the latest Android 11 but there is a slight adjustment in retail price, so is camera.

Moto G40 fusion is comparatively a budget friendly phone with retail prices at Tk20,999 for the 4GB+64GB version and Tk25,999 for the 6GB+128GB version.