Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 hit Bangladesh market

Smartphones

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 08:56 pm

Related News

Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 hit Bangladesh market

The organiser announced that Moto G40 fusion and Moto G60 will be available on Qcoom exclusively

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 08:56 pm
Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60 hit Bangladesh market

The most awaited Motorola smartphones – Moto G40 fusion and Moto G60 – have been introduced in Bangladesh market.

Through a partnership with Motorola, Salextra Limited has imported the phones aiming to sell here.

To this end, Salextra Limited and e-commerce platform Qcoom jointly organised a launching programme to release the phones here, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

The organiser announced that Moto G40 fusion and Moto G60 will be available on Qcoom exclusively.

Mohammad Ripon Mia, founder and CEO of Qcoom, said, "We are pretty excited to announce the launching of the two finest smartphones and look forward to working with Salextra Limited in future."

The smartphones are only available on the official website on Qcoom.

High officials from both organisations, including managing director of Salextra, Shakib Arafat; Head of product, Saiful Islam; Digital Marketing and Online Channel Sales Manager, Nahian Mahmud; were present on the occasion.

Moto G60 has a big 6.8 inch, 120Hz IPS display along with 732G processor, 108 MP primary camera and 32MP front camera.

Besides, the phone has an 8MP ultra wide lens along with depth sensor. Users can record 4k videos using this camera.

The device also features a 3.5 mm jack, 6000mAh massive battery. The retail price of Moto G60 is at Tk28,999 only.

On the other hand, Moto G40 fusion offers two variants— 4GB Ram+64GB Rom and 6GB Ram+128GB Rom. The System runs on the latest Android 11 but there is a slight adjustment in retail price, so is camera.

Moto G40 fusion is comparatively a budget friendly phone with retail prices at Tk20,999 for the 4GB+64GB version and Tk25,999 for the 6GB+128GB version.

Tech / Corporates

Motorola / Moto G60 / Moto G40 Fusion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan