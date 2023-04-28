ThinkPhone: Motorola’s first co-branded Lenovo phone is here

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola has finally hit the market, nine years after Lenovo acquired the Motorola brand. This co-branded phone is specifically designed to work with ThinkPad laptops, and is now available for purchase in the United States at a price of $699.

However, the phone is currently only available to enterprise customers, with an unlocked version becoming available on 28 April through Motorola.com.

Despite its business-focused launch, the ThinkPhone offers a suite of features that are comparable to those found in mainstream flagship phones. Its impressive specifications include a large 6.6-inch 1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, sturdy aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass front panel and a textured aramid fibre back panel.

The ThinkPhone is also IP68 rated for strong dust and water resistance. In addition to its ThinkPad-like design, the phone also includes a red key on the side that can be customised to launch certain features.

Despite its impressive features, the ThinkPhone's limited availability to enterprise customers may be a drawback for many consumers. Nevertheless, it perhaps has the potential to establish itself as a great phone among consumers.