Edison Group becomes Motorola Mobile's new national distributor

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 

Local business conglomerate Edison Group has become the new national distributor of USA-based telecommunication company Motorola as the latter has cancelled its partnership with existing distributor Salextra.

Motorola and Edison Group announced the new partnership at an event held on Tuesday where the USA brand launched two new smartphones --- E32 and E22.

Edison Group has a mobile handset brand widely known as Symphony which has a big stake in the feature phone market.

Salextra is an online shopping portal in Bangladesh for official and original mobile, smartwatch, accessories, electronics, consumer goods that has been playing Motorola's national distributor. Prior to Salextra, Smart Technology BD Ltd was Motorola mobile's national distributor in Bangladesh.

Under the current partnership, Edison Group will act as Motorola Mobile's partner in Bangladesh and Motorola Mobile will use Edison Group's mobile phone factory to manufacture its handsets in Bangladesh.

Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Edison Group said that initially Motorola will assemble its phone using the factory facility and manpower of Edison Group.

"Later, we have a plan to manufacture handsets locally," added Jakaria Shahid.

Hariom Kumar Mishra, business head, Motorola India said, "Bangladesh is a big market in South Asia after India and we are committed to group up." "We are happy to have a company like Edison Group as our national distributor that has a large stake in the local mobile handset market," he added.

