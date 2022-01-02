Smartphone & Tab Expo-2022 begins 6 Jan

The largest carnival of tech devices in the country is slated to kick off on 6 January with a surprise of 5G service.

The three-day "Smartphone & Tab Expo 2022" will take place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital's Agargaon.

Reportedly, Posts and Telecommunication Minister Md Mustafa Jabbar will inaugurate the event on Thursday (6 January) at 4pm.

The prestigious device exposition has made a comeback after a two-year hiatus with pledges to explore more innovations in smartphone and tablet computers, said the organisers at a press briefing on Sunday in the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Organiser agency Maker Communication CEO Muhammad Khan, Teletalk Assistant Manager Md Abu Hasa Masud, Samsung Mobile Head of Product Planning Fazlul Musawir Choudhury, Transsion Bangladesh Head of Marketing Md Asaduzzaman, Oppo Bangladesh Head of Marketing Liu Feng, Viva Bangladesh Brand Manager Tanzib Ahamed, Realme Bangladesh Head of Sales Muzahidul Islam, DX Group Head of Retail Operations M Hasan Saif, and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited Head of Public Affairs & Communications Yuying were present at the press meet.

According to them, the visitors will get to chance to avail hands-on experience of the latest smartphones and tabs at the expo.

Moreover, they will be able to taste the most modern connectivity, for the first time, at the "SG Experience Zone" facilitated by mobile operator Teletalk and with the technical support of Huawei Technologies Bangladesh.

Renowned brands like- Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno, Vivo, Walton, One Plus and others will be showcasing their smartphones at the expo with attractive prices and gift items.

Besides, a couple of dedicated stalls will be available for displaying the accessories and gadgets related to smartphones.

Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Tecno and DX Tel will sponsor the fair, while Huawei and E-Curiear will provide technological and logistic support to the mega event respectively.

Visitors will get free access at the expo after getting their body temperature checked upon arrival and with the condition of compulsory mask-wearing.