Xiaomi casts spell on fans with limited edition Harry Potter smartphone

Xiaomi has recently revealed its latest addition to the smartphone market, and it is stirring up excitement among Harry Potter fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

The new Redmi Turbo 3 smartphone comes in various colours, but what is catching everyone's attention is the special Harry Potter Limited Edition, reports Tech Advisor.

This unique edition of the Redmi Turbo 3 features a stunning design that pays homage to the beloved wizarding world created by JK Rowling. The rear cover boasts a striking combination of blue and gold, adorned with the iconic Hogwarts emblem front and centre. Below it proudly sits the name "Harry Potter."

But it is not just about the big details; Xiaomi has also included subtle touches that true fans will appreciate. The camera flash, for instance, sports a lightning bolt design, accompanied by the word "Lumos," a spell familiar to any Potterhead.

Additionally, the rear section showcases illustrations representing Horcruxes, including Rowena Ravenclaw's Diadem and Nagini the Snake.

Xiaomi has curated a special presentation box containing exclusive extras as well. Among these are a Hogwarts school badge pin, a protective case, a custom charger, and a classic college theme, ensuring that fans can fully immerse themselves in the wizarding world.

This is not Xiaomi's first foray into the wizarding world though; the company previously collaborated with Warner Bros on the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Harry Potter Edition, released last year.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, it promises smooth and efficient operation. It also comes with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, ideal for immersive viewing experiences.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), ensuring crisp and clear shots every time. And with 90W fast charging, users can spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying their device.

Customers can choose from various combinations of memory and storage options. With either 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, there is an option to suit every need and budget. Prices in China range from CNY 1,999 ($276) to CNY 2,799 ($386).

While the Redmi Turbo 3 is initially available in China, Xiaomi is expected to launch it globally under the name Poco F6.

However, it remains uncertain whether the Harry Potter edition will be part of the global release.