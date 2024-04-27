No internet required: Huawei's latest phone uses satellites for image-sharing

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 08:00 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Huawei has launched its latest lineup of phones, the Pura 70 series, showcasing an innovative feature that is sure to grab attention.

These new smartphones come equipped with a unique capability. It's ability to share images using satellites, even in areas with no internet connection.

According to a report by CNET, the Pura 70 Ultra model is priced between 5,499 yuan ($760) and 9,999 yuan. This smartphone introduces this unique feature of allowing users to send images to their contacts without the need for an internet connection.

This functionality, utilising satellite technology, is a significant advancement in smartphone capabilities and marks a new milestone in communication technology.

With the Pura 70 series, Huawei aims to ramp up the pressure on Apple, as reported by Bloomberg. By offering unique features like satellite image sharing, Huawei is challenging the status quo and pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can achieve.

The Pura 70 series builds on the success of Huawei's previous models, such as the Mate 60, which helped the company gain traction in the high-end smartphone segment and erode Apple's dominance in China.

In addition to its satellite image sharing feature, the Pura 70 series boasts other impressive specifications, including a Kirin 9010 chip, as reported by online reviewers. This powerful processor, coupled with Huawei's renowned camera capabilities, further enhances the overall user experience.

With its innovative features and competitive pricing, Huawei is set to disrupt the market and strengthen its position as a leading player in the smartphone industry. As consumers increasingly demand more from their smartphones, Huawei continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed expectations.

