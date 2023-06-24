Pixel 7A: Decent specs, disappointing price

Google's latest mid-range phone, the Pixel 7A, was released earlier this year, but it seems to be a departure from previous A-series phones.

While, like all the previous A-series phones, it resembles the more premium Pixel 7 and and 7 Pro, is it worth getting the downgraded model?

The Business Standard will review its best features to figure out whether it is worth your money.

Camera

Photo: Collected

The Pixel 7A does many great things missing from the previous Pixel A phones. Google has finally ditched the 12.2MP f/1.7 primary camera, which they have been using since the Pixel 2, and gone for a 64MP f/1.9 sensor.

The Ultra Wide sensor and 13MP ultra-wide camera is a leap from the Pixel 6A's 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Even though Google's software magic makes any photo look good, the change in the camera sensor makes the picture look better.

The new Tensor G2 improves low-light and ultra-wide photos with detailed and well-contrasted colours. The 13MP front camera also helps capture more of the scene and takes great photos with accurate colours and skin tones.

Now let's talk about the performance of the primary 64 MP camera. It produces stunning photos in good and low-light conditions. With good lighting, Google's software optimisation makes the images look better and more contrasty.

As for portraits, Google's software magic also shows its charm. Long Exposure and Photo Unblur modes allow low-light photos with motion blur, but results depend on the blur level. The camera takes 4K/60p videos with multiple stabilisation options.

Performance

The Pixel 7A has a faster chipset which leads to better machine learning capabilities than the Pixel 6A for AR/VR, camera, speech, video, security and more.

The G2 chipset is faster and more efficient than the first-gen, and the 7A takes full advantage. Night sight, apps, speech, and UI are all improved. AI and software optimisation are key.

Pixels are not ideal for hardcore gaming, but they have a Titan M2 chipset for security and privacy.

Display

Photo: Collected

One place where you might see a significant improvement from its predecessor is the screen. After countless complaints about the Pixel 6A's 60 Hz refresh rate screen, the 7A gets a much-needed update to a 90 Hz screen.

Even though it is nowhere near 120 Hz, it still feels very smooth and fast. However, note that the 90 Hz is turned off by default, and "Smooth Display" needs to be enabled from the display settings.

The screen is a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED panel, producing accurate colours and deeper blacks. The screen is also 25% brighter than the 6A, making the outdoor experience with the phone much more comfortable.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, which will disappoint fans as they expected the Gorilla Glass Victus, which is available on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Build quality and battery

A part where most fans are likely to be divided is the back plastic panel.

Google does an excellent job of making the plastic feel and look like glass, even though it is not. Some do prefer the premium feeling of glass. However, plastic does make the device easy to open and repair. The phone's frame is made of aluminium, adding an extra layer of protection.

It has an IP67 rating which means the device can be submerged in water up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and sports a USB C 3.2 Gen 2 port that supports a transfer speed of up to 10 Gbit/s. It supports fast charging and face unlock as well.

The Pixel 7A has a 4,385mAh battery that lasts longer than the Pixel 6A. It supports 18W charging and wireless charging.

More expensive than the Pixel 7?

The Pixel 7A retails in Bangladesh for Tk55,500, and the Pixel 7 retails for Tk55,000. This makes little sense. Even though the Pixel 7 is more expensive everywhere than the Pixel 7A, in Bangladesh, 7A is the pricier one.

You can skip the Pixel 7A for the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 has a brighter screen and Gorilla Glass Victus for drop protection.

Pixel 7 also supports reverse wireless charging and supports faster wireless charging. This shows that even though Google provided wireless charging on the Pixel 7A, it is very slow, and it's better to use Google's 18W cable charger.

The Pixel 7's camera has a 1.2 μm pixel width, compared to Pixel 7A's 0.8 μm pixel width, which means you get better low-light performance.

Pixel 7 again looks to be the better option for calls as it comes equipped with three microphones, one more than Pixel 7A, which will help with voice quality and noise cancellation. The Pixel 7 also supports spatial audio, which means the music will sound better on headphones.

In conclusion, whatever the Pixel 7A does, Pixel 7 does it better at Tk500 less. So, why buy the more expensive yet downgraded model?