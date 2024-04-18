The time Britain’s favourite son got Scooped

British journalist Emily Maitlis said in a podcast last year, " A good interview is made in the five minute silence that you spend on your own before everything begins."

What she probably did not realise during her "five minute silence" in one of the Buckingham Palace "loos", was that she was inadvertently laying the groundwork for what would become arguably the most infamous and groundbreaking interview of a member of the British Royal Family in this century.

The recent Netflix release of the film 'Scoop' has brought back to the limelight the time when Prince Andrew, the then Duke of York, made a fool of himself on BBC's Saturday evening special 'Newsnight', during a fifty-minute long exclusive interview with Maitlis.

The interview focused on confronting Prince Andrew about his association with the convicted sex offender and abuser Jeffrey Epstein. The Prince's responses were so disastrously poor that he was compelled to relinquish his royal titles and "step back" from his public responsibilities.

There are multiple angles and narratives one could expand upon or dive deeper into after having watched Scoop. Although of very modest proportions, being a journalist myself, what appealed to me most was how an entire pool of media personnel worked tirelessly behind the scenes to land an interview, which had the potential to make or break BBC Newsnight.

Nothing like a walk in the park

It all started when a paparazzi snapped a photo of Prince Andrew enjoying a casual stroll with his "friend" Jeffrey in Manhattan's Central Park. Nine years later, the Queen of England's favourite son found himself in deep waters.

Andrew, in his defence, tried real hard to make it fly that his meeting with Jeffrey did not stretch beyond the walk in the park. A meeting, where he says he disclosed to Jeffrey that he no longer wished to continue their friendship because of recent developments in Jeffrey's conviction.

However, when asked why he chose to stay back at Epstein's Manhattan apartment for four days despite having the primary intention of cutting off ties with him, the Prince could only say that he did so because staying in that house was "convenient" for him.

Royal Unbecoming

The best thing that Maitlis did in the interview was just letting Prince Andrew talk. And His Majesty did the rest all by his royal self.

As Maitlis prepared to face Prince Andrew, her primary feeling was one of relief, having anticipated the interview's cancellation at any moment. The meticulous planning spanned months, with official approval only secured 48 hours before, and even then, the schedule was adjusted last-minute. Despite these challenges, the joy of proceeding overshadowed the anxiety of potential postponement.

As the interview commenced, Maitlis was momentarily persuaded by the Prince's polished portrayal of Jeffrey Epstein as just a contact through a mutual friend. A brief sense of doubt emerged, wondering if the story had been misunderstood. However, sticking to the line of inquiry led to significant revelations.

Approximately 16 minutes in, the Prince's declaration of no regret over his friendship with Epstein, along the way acknowledging it brought him benefits, became a critical juncture of honesty without any hint of apology.

This moment underscored the Prince's intention to not show contrition, but to present his narrative. This shift in approach prompted him to share openly, diverging from the usual Royal restraint to disclose personal details and experiences not typically shared.

How good was Scoop?

This drama takes a self-important look at the media and royals. Rufus Sewell plays Prince Andrew with a smugness that has been critiqued, while Gillian Anderson portrays Maitlis in a truly authoritative fashion. Billie Piper and Keeley Hawes shine in roles highlighting female solidarity, though the film side steps deeper issues around Epstein's victims.

Despite its portrayal of Andrew asking the Queen for permission to do the interview, the drama has been criticised for overemphasising its significance, suggesting it more as a media event than a true journalistic scoop.

The controversy and Andrew's entitlement are highlighted, yet it fails to unveil new facts or admissions, leaning instead on its dramatisation of behind-the-scenes moments and the interview's shocking revelations.

