No account login is required for ChatGPT, OpenAI makes its AI tool accessible to everyone

OpenAI introduces a big change by improving the accessibility of its conversational AI chatbot, ChatGPT. As part of the new announcement, users do not need to sign in from their account to access ChatGPT.

This means that people who want to use the chatbot will not have to bother creating an account to use its features. However, there are benefits as well as drawbacks to this new move as several ChatGPT features would be restricted for people who are using the tool without signing in.

OpenAI makes ChatGPT more accessible

According to OpenAI's blog post, ChatGPT will not require account login and users can directly start using the chatbot. This has been done to improve the tool's accessibility and allow more users to take advantage of AI. OpenAI said, "It's core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI." However, your conversions with AI will still be recorded to train its model. But in the good news, ChatGPT users will still have the option to exclude chats from training its AI models. To opt out of training the AI model, users can simply go to ChatGPT settings and turn off the feature to keep their conversation private.

On the other hand, ChatGPT users without an account will not be able to use features such as saving or sharing chats, taking advantage of custom instructions, chat history and more. However, the new version will use a similar GPT-3.5 model as the account version. These features would be only available to users who log in to their OpenAI account. Additionally, OpenAI has also introduced content safeguard features such as stricter content filters, blocking prompts, and more to maintain the tool's policies. However, OpenAI has not clearly specified what safeguard features will be included in the signed out version of ChatGPT.

OpenAI also reported that the signed out version of ChatGPT will gradually roll out and soon users will be able to take advantage of the tool without having to sign in.