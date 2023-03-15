Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

Tech

Reuters
15 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 02:33 pm

Related News

Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

Reuters
15 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 02:33 pm
Graphics: Reuters
Graphics: Reuters

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

Meta shares jumped 6% on the news. The widely-anticipated job cuts are part of a restructuring that will see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill off lower-priority projects and "flatten" layers of middle management.

They followed the company's first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce at the time, after a hiring spree that doubled the employee count it had as of 2020.

Worries of an economic downturn due to rising interest rates have sparked a series of mass job cuts across corporate America in recent months. Tech companies have led the way, shedding more than 290,000 workers since the start of 2022, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

Meta's purge of employees has been one of the sector's most pronounced. On top of inflation woes, the company is also facing down unique threats to its core digital ads business while spending handsomely on Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's plans to build a futuristic metaverse.

In a message to staff on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said most of the new cuts would be announced in the next two months, though in some cases they would continue through the end of the year.

"For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call," Zuckerberg wrote.

"I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years."

Zuckerberg said he planned to further reduce the size of the recruiting team, which was already hard-hit in the fall layoffs. Restructurings in the tech group would be announced in late April and cuts to business groups would come in May.

Meta also will remove multiple layers of management and ask many managers to become individual contributors, while eliminating non-engineering roles, automating more functions and at least partially reversing a commitment to "remote-first" work that Zuckerberg made amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

SATISFYING INVESTORS

The first of the latest wave of cuts appeared to have started even before Zuckerberg's announcement. On Friday, Meta said it was exploring "strategic alternatives" for Kustomer, a customer service company it acquired last year.

It also disbanded its skunkworks New Product Experimentation team and reassigned leader Ime Archibong to work on product for Messenger, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Both changes were initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Investors have grown wary of Zuckerberg's prolific spending as revenue growth from Meta's main businesses petered out amid high inflation and a digital ads pullback from the pandemic e-commerce boom.

The company also has struggled with Apple-led privacy changes and competition for young users from short video app TikTok.

At the same time, Meta has been pouring billions of dollars into its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs unit, which lost $13.7 billion in 2022, and investing in infrastructure to support its artificial intelligence usage.

Wall Street has been rewarding Meta steadily since its November restructuring, after its share price fell more than 70% earlier in 2022. The stock received another boost in February when Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 the "Year of Efficiency," with new cost controls and a $40-billion share buyback.

The latest downsizing indicates "how desperate the company is to get costs under control as its revenues have fallen amid declining marketing budgets," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

"Virtual reality is an expensive business to be in, so while (Meta) maps out a path through an uncertain landscape, it needs to find efficiencies elsewhere," she added.

In his memo, Zuckerberg made scant mention of virtual reality and instead emphasized the company's focus on AI, saying Meta's single largest investment was in "advancing AI and building it into every one of our products."

Meta has teased AI-powered "creative aids" that can generate images, videos and text but has yet to offer any such products on its apps, even as peers have launched dueling generative AI chatbots and productivity tools in recent months.

With the latest cuts, Meta expects expenses in 2023 to come in between $86 billion and $92 billion, lower than the $89 billion to $95 billion forecast previously.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Meta / Job cuts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

7h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

1h | TBS Science
General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

5h | Videos
A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

22h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 