Palak calls for Bangladesh, India to work as knowledge partners

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has expressed his interest to work jointly with India as "knowledge partner" to make Tripura a smart state alongside making Bangladesh a smart country.

"As we both share the common culture, environment and weather, we can formulate policies together for smart education, medical service, agriculture and environment to build an innovative nation," he said this while addressing a conference on "Digital Bangladesh IT Business Summit 2022" at Agartala in Tripura, last night, an official release said here today.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Bangladesh's Assistant High Commission in Agartala organised the conference jointly. Palak chaired the summit, while Tripura's Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Deb addressed the function as chief guest.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushant Chowdhury, Home Affairs Minister Ram Prosad Paul, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Tripura Arif Mohammad addressed the function, among others.

Bangladesh State Minister Palak in his speech gave hints that Bangladesh ICT industries entrepreneurs may invest in the special economic zone in Tripura.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a middle income country within just 13 years through her honesty, foresightness and bravery," Palak said adding that Bangladesh and India share relations of trust, friendship and warmth, so that we want to strengthen this more and march forward together.