Assassins’ Creed Shadows unveils first ever black samurai

This year, Ubisoft's memory-traversing device, the Animus, is taking us to 16th century Japan in 'Assassin's Creed Shadows.' This instalment dives into the life of a Japanese figure, specifically the daughter of renowned ninja master Fujibayashi Nagato.

However, Shadows introduces a second main character: an African samurai named Yasuke. If you're surprised to encounter someone of his background wielding a katana, it's because his true story is incredibly intriguing. Yasuke holds the distinction of being Japan's first Black samurai and marks the first instance of a real historical figure serving as a playable protagonist in an Assassin's Creed title.

You might be familiar with Yasuke from his portrayal in the Netflix anime series named after him, as well as his appearance in the Nioh video games. However, scant details are available about his life prior to his time as a samurai, including his birth name—'Yasuke' was given to him during his residence in Japan. Historians speculate that he was born in West Africa.