Assassins’ Creed Shadows unveils first ever black samurai

Splash

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 02:43 pm

Related News

Assassins’ Creed Shadows unveils first ever black samurai

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 02:43 pm
Assassins’ Creed Shadows unveils first ever black samurai

This year, Ubisoft's memory-traversing device, the Animus, is taking us to 16th century Japan in 'Assassin's Creed Shadows.' This instalment dives into the life of a Japanese figure, specifically the daughter of renowned ninja master Fujibayashi Nagato. 

However, Shadows introduces a second main character: an African samurai named Yasuke. If you're surprised to encounter someone of his background wielding a katana, it's because his true story is incredibly intriguing. Yasuke holds the distinction of being Japan's first Black samurai and marks the first instance of a real historical figure serving as a playable protagonist in an Assassin's Creed title.

You might be familiar with Yasuke from his portrayal in the Netflix anime series named after him, as well as his appearance in the Nioh video games. However, scant details are available about his life prior to his time as a samurai, including his birth name—'Yasuke' was given to him during his residence in Japan. Historians speculate that he was born in West Africa. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gaming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

3h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

3h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

5h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

1h | Videos
How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

3h | Videos
Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

4h | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

20h | Videos