AMD’s Zen 5 promises game-changing performance boost for Ryzen 9000 CPUs

Tech

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:00 am

Related News

AMD’s Zen 5 promises game-changing performance boost for Ryzen 9000 CPUs

With AMD's Socket AM5 platform set to accommodate the new CPUs, existing Ryzen 7000 owners can seamlessly upgrade to the next generation

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Leaked details hint at AMD&#039;s Zen 5 CPUs delivering a substantial 40% performance jump, setting the stage for another major leap in desktop computing. Photo: Collected
Leaked details hint at AMD's Zen 5 CPUs delivering a substantial 40% performance jump, setting the stage for another major leap in desktop computing. Photo: Collected

Latest leaks suggest that AMD's upcoming Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 CPUs could offer a staggering 40% performance improvement over the current Ryzen 7000 processors.

This revelation comes amid intense anticipation for the next generation of desktop processors slated for release in late 2024.

Renowned leaker Kepler_L2, known for accurate predictions, shared insights on Anandtech's forums indicating that Zen 5 cores might deliver up to 40% more performance than their Zen 4 counterparts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The purported benchmarks, sourced from the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), highlight the Zen 5's remarkable capabilities.

If accurate, this advancement could rival the groundbreaking performance gains witnessed during the transition to Ryzen's initial iterations in 2017, reports Forbes.

With AMD's Socket AM5 platform set to accommodate the new CPUs, existing Ryzen 7000 owners can seamlessly upgrade to the next generation later in 2024.

Future landscape

Meanwhile, Intel is poised to unveil its 15th Gen Arrow Lake processors, boasting a cutting-edge 20A manufacturing process equivalent to 2nm.

While Intel's recent offerings like the Core i5-14600K were mere refreshes, Arrow Lake promises a substantial performance boost, potentially rivalling AMD's advancements.

But AMD's plan to introduce a new lineup of Ryzen 5000 XT processors compatible with the older Socket AM4 platform offers a cost-effective upgrade path for Ryzen 1000, 2000, and 3000 series users.

However, enthusiasts eyeing the pinnacle of performance await the Ryzen 9000 series' debut.

As the battle for desktop processor supremacy intensifies, consumers eagerly anticipate the showdown between AMD's Ryzen 9000 and Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs.

With promises of unprecedented performance gains, the next generation of processors heralds an exciting era in computing.

AMD / CPU / Processor / Ryzen 9000

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

23h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

21h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

22h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

12h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

13h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1d | Videos
Paradise of Tulip

Paradise of Tulip

9h | Videos