Samsung introduces Exynos 2200: Xclipse GPU based on AMD RDNA 2

Samsung has recently introduced its new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 2200.

The new premium mobile processor comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and state-of-the-art Arm-based processing technology.

The Exynos 2200 is a freshly designed mobile processor with a powerful AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU), reads a press release.

With the most cutting-edge Arm®-based CPU cores available in the market today and an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU), the Exynos 2200 will enable the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience and enhance the overall social experience of media apps and photography.

The Xclipse GPU is a unique hybrid graphic processor positioned between the console and the mobile graphics processor.

With the high-performance AMD RDNA 2 architecture as its backbone, the Xclipse inherits advanced graphic features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS), previously only available on PCs, laptops, and consoles.

To offer the most immersive graphics and user experiences even on mobile, Samsung has collaborated with AMD to realise the industry's first-ever hardware-accelerated ray tracing on mobile GPU.

Ray tracing is a revolutionary technology that closely simulates how light physically behaves in the real world.

Variable-rate shading is a technique that optimises GPU workload by allowing developers to apply lower shading rates in areas where overall quality will not be affected.

This gives GPU more room to work on areas that matter most to the gamers and improve frame-rate for smoother gameplay.

The Xclipse GPU also comes with various technologies such as advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) that enhance overall performance and efficiency.

The Exynos 2200 is one of the first in the market to integrate Arm's latest Armv9 CPU cores, which offer a substantial improvement over Armv8 in terms of security and performance, the two areas that are becoming critically important in today's mobile communications devices.

Besides, the octa-core CPU of Exynos 2200 is designed in a tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm Cortex®-X2 flagship-core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores.

Additionally, the Exynos 2200 offers more powerful on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with an upgraded NPU.

The NPU's performance has doubled compared to its predecessor, allowing more calculations in parallel and enhancing the AI performance. Also, the Exynos 2200 integrates a fast 3GPP Release 16 5G modem supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands.

Moreover, Exynos 2200's image signal processor (ISP) architecture has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200megapixel (MP).

At 30 frames-per-second (fps), the ISP supports up to 108MP in single camera mode and 64+36MP in dual camera mode. It can also connect up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups.

For video recording, the ISP supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution.

Samsung specialises in bringing the best mobile experience to the users. Now, with the Exynos 2200, Samsung is all set to continue its efforts to lead the journey in logic chip innovation.