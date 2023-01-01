The next summer is going to be very challenging for us

Supplement

Dr Mohammad Tamim
01 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

The next summer is going to be very challenging for us

Dr Mohammad Tamim
01 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 12:51 pm
The next summer is going to be very challenging for us

The next summer of the new year will be very challenging for Bangladesh in terms of supplying the required demand of power and energy.

It would have been a big relief if 2000MW of more power generation capacity could be added to the national grid.

But it seems unlikely that the second unit of Rampal and Adani will be able to supply electricity by next summer.

It is really saddening that Rampal coal power project is still not completed while Payra coal power plant is completed and will come into operation within three and half years.

Energy supply, especially gas, would hit hard during the summer demand. To meet the demand, local gas supply needs to be around 2300 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day. But, it is uncertain whether Petrobangla would be able to keep that production, though it has added around 45mmcf additional supply in the running year from marginal wells.

Besides these, to face the pressure of summer, Petrobangla should manage 500mmcf Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from another longer contract and 100mmcf from the spot market.

But, the import of LNG and coal would totally determine the country's financial situation, rate of US dollar against Taka, fuel price in the global market and Russia-Ukraine war.

The first phase of the International Monetary Fund's debt, however, could be an advantage for the government in meeting the fuel import cost.

In addition, the price of LNG seems to have started to go down, so is the price of coal. But, most economists and energy experts still think that the energy—LNG, Coal and oil prices will decrease more by 2024.

Overall, next summer is a major challenge for Bangladesh.  

TBS Correspondent Eyamin Sajid talked with Professor Dr Mohammad Tamim

Summer / power / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

6h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

6h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

6h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

20h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh